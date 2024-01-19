Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Airport: Ongoing Commitment To Sustainable Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bastian Mantey, General Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Airport

The hotel has now reached a total of twelve years of certification, an incredible effort by management and staff.

- General Manager, Bastian ManteySANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Airport was awarded Platinum Certification by Green Globe in 2021, marking ten years of continuous certification. The hotel has now reached a total of twelve years of certification, an incredible effort by management and staff acknowledging their long-term commitment to continuous improvement in sustainability.Since 2021, the hotel's General Manager, Bastian Mantey, has continued to build on the hotel's green achievements and leads it into the future. He is 45 years old, married and father of a son. His hobbies include enjoying hiking and eating out around the globe.General Manager Bastian Mantey encapsulates the hotel's philosophy simply by saying,“Sustainability is here to stay, or we may not be”.The hotel remains committed to its sustainability strategy and has been actively helping local communities through its social and environmental initiatives. Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Airport actively engages guests in its sustainability efforts, raising awareness and encouraging eco-friendly behaviour. The hotel is dedicated to the conservation of biodiversity for future generations and supports Pro Natura to ensure that wildlife is protected in Switzerland. Pro natura is the oldest nature preservation organisation in Switzerland that has overseen the protection of more than 700 nature reserves for over 100 years.Last year, as part of its CSR initiatives, staff and guests collected over 200kg of clothes and books for Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts' annual Kilo of Kindness program. This global mission aims to spread heartfelt care and enrich lives by supporting local communities with donations of food and goods, educational initiatives, volunteer work and fundraising activities.Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Airport staff also participate in World Clean Up Day. Every year a team of volunteers from the hotel helps remove garbage in the community to encourage responsible actions. In 2023, 91 million volunteers globally took part in World Clean Up Day activities.To reduce environmental impacts, the hotel has its own onsite herb garden that provides delicious, fresh ingredients for kitchens from April through to November. In addition, the hotel promotes the use of certified and local products to support local businesses. 75% of certified products including coffee, grains, yogurt and cheese are delivered from within a 50km radius of the hotel.Contact:Bastian ManteyGeneral ManagerMövenpick Hotel ZürichWalter Mittelholzerstrasse 88152, GlattbruggZürich, SwitzerlandPhone: +41 44 808 81 77Mobile: +41 77 218 01 95...accor

