Raffles And Fairmont Makati Inaugural Green Globe Certification In The Philippines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raffles and Fairmont Makati

Raffles and Fairmont Makati is the first luxury hotel in the Philippines to be awarded Green Globe certification.

- Bernd Schneider, Cluster General Manager Raffles and Fairmont Makati SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raffles and Fairmont Makati is the first luxury hotel in the Philippines to be awarded Green Globe certification. The inaugural certification acknowledges Raffles Fairmont Makati's unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible operations.Bernd Schneider, Cluster General Manager Raffles and Fairmont Makati said, "Receiving Green Globe certification is not only a monumental achievement for Raffles and Fairmont Makati, but also sets a benchmark for the hospitality sector in the country."We are deeply committed to leading the way in sustainable practices and hope to inspire other establishments to take proactive measures in environmental conservation and community engagement,” added Cluster General Manager Schneider.Raffles and Fairmont Hotel Makati is also the first hotel in Manila to have electric car charging facilities. The hotel has taken a proactive role in supporting the community's transition to electric vehicles by partnering with Solarius Energy to install electric vehicle charging stations on the property. This initiative aims to expand the network of EV chargers and encourage more people to make the switch to electric vehicles, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.Fairmont and Raffles Makati has taken the lead in sustainability practices by implementing a range of eco-conscious measures. These include eliminating single-use plastics, maintaining an onsite bee farm and herb garden that produce fresh homegrown ingredients for culinary needs, integrating hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, and installing an in-house water bottling system. The hotel also actively participates in recycling programs and has collection bins located in public and back of house areas for upcycling PET bottles. Staff and guest awareness campaigns about environmental and social responsibilities are also conducted.Monitoring utility services, employing an energy conservation consultant, and adherence to sustainability compliance requirements ensures efficient resource management and high standards are met. These efforts not only minimize environmental impacts but also contribute to a more sustainable future by promoting responsible practices aligned with ESG principles. The hotel's comprehensive commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility extends to energy and water conservation practices, waste reduction, and community programs.Green Globe certification represents the pinnacle of sustainable and environmentally conscious practices in the travel and tourism sector and is based on accredited criteria that encompasses sustainable management, social-economic development, cultural heritage, and environmental protection.For more information:Chelvin ColladoManager - Operational Support, Performance and SustainabilityRaffles Makati,1 Raffles Drive, Makati Avenue,Makati City 1224, PhilippinesPhone: + 632 8555 9899...

Bradley Cox

Green Globe

+1 310-337-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn