Construction Financing Simplified And Streamlined With 1Look

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1 & Fund has announced that its 1Look financing platform - a revolutionary new proprietary, patent pending, multi-lender finance platform - is now available for general use by home improvement contractors across the United States. After rigorous beta testing, the patent-pending technology behind 1Look allows homeowners to submit a single application that is sent to the right lender the first time, making sure that the homeowner has the highest chance of being immediately approved for project financing. By streamlining the financing process with a single, centralized platform for multiple lenders, the chances of approval increase. This seamless, user-friendly experience increases customers' satisfaction, and makes it easier for sales reps to close deals at the kitchen table.

With its proprietary lender-matching algorithm, 1Look matches applicants with the most suitable lender based on their unique financial profiles. Built-in redundancy supplies alternate lenders if an application is denied, increasing the likelihood of finding financing for projects. 1Look's current suite of curated lenders means that one consumer application can generate approvals for consumers with credit scores down to 600 – with additional lenders coming on board that will allow for credit approval for consumers with scores as low as the low 500s. This gives contractors a competitive edge that increases sales closing rates , average selling prices, and most importantly, profitability.

“We are thrilled to offer home improvement companies a solution that will give them competitive advantage to attract more clients and grow their businesses,” stated Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund.“With 1Look, we are changing the game by allowing the average contractor access to multiple lenders with a single application.”

About 1 & Fund

1 & Fund is a home improvement finance company founded by industry experts who have a passion for helping contractors grow their business with home improvement financing. By combining its exclusive 1Look multi-lender finance platform with proprietary sales training and support, 1 & Fund provides home improvement contractors with the ability to use financing as a strategic tool to close more deals, increase selling prices, and drive profitability. Learn more at .

