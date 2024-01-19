Flash Motors Announces Expansion To The US At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Made from Italy's finest craftmanship that will revolutionize your ride.

Flash Motors revealed two flagship products at CES 2024 to declare its expansion into the US electric scooter market.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cypriot electric scooter startup Flash Motors declared its entry into the United States market at the Las Vegas CES 2024 trade show.The annual Consumer Electronics Show is one of the most important tech events in the world. It is a globally recognized proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies across all industries.According to the four-day event's organizer, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), over 150,000 attended this year. Participants included 4,000 companies and 7,000 media members across over 3,500 exhibits.Flash Motors, a leading brand in the Cyprus electric scooter market , was one of the notable surprises at CES 2024. The Cypriot startup used the trade fair as a bridgehead to expand into the United States.Founded in 2016, the Paphos-based firm quickly made a name for itself with its innovative microtechnology scooters and controllers. It debuted its Flash Motors Nano Elite controllers and provided a first look at its Infinity X hyper scooter at CES .The Nano Elite utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to arm e-scooters with next-generation machine learning capabilities. It constantly gathers rider and terrain data to optimize each scooter part to improve the riding experience.Lightweight and portable with plug-and-play and auto-tune functionality, the Flash Motors Nano Elite eliminates the need for any other controller. It can install the rider's familiar e-scooter settings in seconds, preempting the need to get used to a new ride.Fast, Strong, Tough: The Infinity X Hyper ScooterThe second product Flash Motors revealed at CES 2024 was the $10,000 Infinity X premium hyper scooter. Brand ambassador Charalampos“The Ferocious” Grigoriou, UFC's only Cypriot MMA fighter, led its presentation.Fast – the Infinity X can zoom 120 kilometers per hour with its 1.5KW Dual BLDC high-performance motor.Strong – its 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery allows it to cover 110 kilometers in one six-hour charge.Tough – Flash Motors' newest hyper scooter is resistant to corrosion and the elements thanks to its 6061 aluminum alloy and carbon fiber frame.Infinity X boasts the same qualities as Charalampos Grigoriou, who won his UFC contract last year after scoring a TKO win in less than a minute.

