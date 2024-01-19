Kenya: President Ruto Attends Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit In Uganda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President William Ruto has joined other Heads of State and Government for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

At the opening session of the meeting that is taking place in Kampala, Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni was elected unanimously as the Chairman of NAM.

Uganda, which succeeds Azerbaijan, will serve for three years at the Forum that was established in 1961.

South Sudan is expected to be admitted into the 120-Member countries group today.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of President of the Republic of Kenya.