“To Be Continued”: Defense Intel Spox Comments On Fire At Russian Oil Depot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest fire at an oil depot in Klintsy, Russia's Bryansk region, is a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (GUR), who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

Answering a question of who stands behind the incident, he said: "We can joke about someone smoking in prohibited areas but the truth is that these are the consequences of the Russian invasion, incursion, and war against Ukraine. To be continued..." he said.

“It is clear that when we are talking about an oil depot that is involved in fuel supply to the invasion forces, it complicates their logistics, disrupts schedules, and provides us with additional opportunities, widening the room for our maneuver," added the GUR spokesman.

As reported earlier, the governor of Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said that the Klintsy oil depot caught fire after a drone was allegedly intercepted.

Oil tanks caught fire, the governor said, adding that no casualties were reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was intercepted at approximately 6:40. No further details were reported.