Bus Accident In Poland: Consulate General Is Already Helping Injured Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin is already helping Ukrainians who suffered in a bus accident and is cooperating with Polish law enforcement to clarify all the circumstances of the accident.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, in a comment to Ukrinform.

He emphasized that the Consulate General is already providing consular assistance to Ukrainians who suffered in the accident .

"There are no threats to the lives of the victims. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," noted Nikolenko.

The spokesperson added that investigative actions have begun, the Ukrainian consulate is cooperating with Polish law enforcement officers to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, and is also monitoring the treatment of the victims.

As reported by Ukrinform , at night near the village of Vyshnytsia, a bus from Riga to Chernivtsi with 26 people, including two drivers, got into an accident. According to preliminary reports, the 63-year-old bus driver lost control in bad weather, causing the vehicle to skid while turning a corner, slide to the roadside, hit an energy-absorbing barrier, and overturn, colliding with a tree.

As a result of the accident, two Ukrainian citizens were hospitalized with broken ribs and their lives are not in danger.