Turkish Companies Keen To Invest In Industrial Parks In Garabagh

The Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the
Ministry of Economy reported that Azerbaijan invited Turkish
companies to invest in industrial parks established in the
territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.
The information shows that a study tour to Sumgayit
Chemical-Industrial Park was organised for a delegation of
employees of companies belonging to the Turkish Bursa Chamber of
Commerce and Industry. The visit was attended by employees of more
than 15 companies operating in the chemical industry in
Turkiye.
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency, Elkiyar Ziyadov,
informed the company representatives about the industrial zones
operating in our country, available investment opportunities for
business development, tax and customs privileges applied, as well
as a presentation of the industrial sector.
The representatives of the companies participating in the
meeting told about the activities of the enterprises they represent
and the opportunities for cooperation.
Then they discussed the prospects of investing in industrial
parks, exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, and answered
questions.
At the end, the guests familiarised themselves with the work
done at Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.
