Shahdag Mountain Resort Set To Host Major Alpine Skiing Championships

With its breath-taking landscapes and world-class
infrastructure, Azerbaijan has all the chances to become a global
winter sports destination.
The country's aspirations in winter sports are further evidenced
by ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing its winter sports
infrastructure and promoting participation in snow-based
activities.
The Shahdag Mountain Resort shines a spotlight on the nation's
potential as a hub for winter sports competitions.
Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is
located in Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350
metres above sea level.
The resort plays an important role in the development of winter
tourism in the country. Local and foreign tourists are showing
great interest in winter tourism. All conditions for this have been
created in Shahdag.
In 2023, Russia's TurStat analytical agency listed the Shahdag Mountain
Resort among the TOP 5 ski resorts in the CIS.
Shahdag Mountain Resort has been granted approval by the
International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to host FIS
competitions following the certification of Alpine
Homologation.
The process was conducted in accordance with the application for
requesting an inspection for homologation by the Azerbaijan Winter
Sports Federation to the FIS last April.
Experts appointed by the FIS evaluated the resort's downhill and
concluded that Shahdag Mountain Resort meets the requirements to
host international competitions in slalom, giant slalom, and super
G Alpine skiing. As a result, the resort is now eligible to be
included in the FIS competition calendar.
This decision signifies Shahdag Mountain Resort as an ideal
location for winter sports competitions. The resort's top-notch
facilities and challenging slopes make it a prime destination for
athletes and winter sports enthusiasts.
The resort is suitable for hosting FIS competitions, further
cementing its status as a premier winter sports venue.
This achievement brilliantly demonstrates the country's
commitment to fostering a thriving winter sports culture and
creating opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills on the
international stage.
Shahdag's elevation to an internationally recognised winter
sports venue is a testament to Azerbaijan's ambition to position
itself as a winter sports destination.
