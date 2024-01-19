Beloved School Choice Fair Takes Place At Fresh Location, Promises Same Fun For Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 900+ community members, 60+ local schools, vendors to attend annual celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Next week, the annual El Paso County School Fair will kick off in a new location: the Great Wolf Lodge. The huge school fair will support more than 900 parents and students in exploring Colorado's education options and celebrating the joy of learning.

All are welcome at the fair, which takes place Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by Parents Challenge and the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the free event will showcase more than 60 local schools and community vendors, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, home education groups, private schools, online learning support groups, self-defense academies, pre-k, higher-ed, tutoring organizations, enrichment centers, and more.

As parents shop schools and receive information, children can enjoy free books, face painting, photo booth, balloon artists, free snacks, and raffle prizes. Several school and organizations will be performing and providing entertainment for all.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

The El Paso County School Fair, which has taken place annually for more than five years, has become an increasingly large and well-loved community event. This year, the fair will be the biggest school choice celebration in Colorado during National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27), a weeklong celebration of K-12 education choice.

The history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2024 will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Additional large-scale celebrations in Colorado for the Week include a school fair in Denver and a student celebration at the Denver Capitol.

"There are so many choice options in El Paso County, because 'One size does not fit all'. That is why choice is so important," said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. "Many families are looking for opportunities that fit the needs of their children and this event provides that resource. Join us and learn what is available."

Parents Challenge, which is hosting the event, is an organization that disrupts the legacy of educational failure by empowering parents. We provide our families with information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources to equip them to choose the education they think best for their

children in the Pikes Peak region.

Join the festivities on Jan. 27 at the Great Wolf Lodge, located at 9494 Federal Dr.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at coloradospringsschoolfair or coloradospringsferiaescolar.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week