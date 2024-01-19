Manchester's School Choice Fair Saturday Set To Share Free Fun, School Info

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hundreds of parents, students to explore K-12 choices

Jumpstart your K-12 school search for next year at a free, family-friendly fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 featuring New Hampshire's public, private, and homeschool options.

More than 400 community members will shop schools at the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. fair at Southern New Hampshire University. While parents meet school leaders, ask questions, and receive information, children can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, a photobooth, snacks, music, and additional fun.

From classical schools to leadership schools, from public charter schools to private religious schools, the fair will offer a taste of the diverse options families can choose. Besides meeting local schools, attendees will have the chance to learn about New Hampshire's recently expanded education freedom account program. In 2023, eligibility for the state program increased from 300 percent of the federal poverty level to 350 percent.

The goal of the event? To celebrate learning and offer support to New Hampshire families in the school search process. The fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including nearly 100 events and activities in New Hampshire.

"Every child is unique and all children learn differently. All NH children, regardless of their income or neighborhood, should have the education that is the right fit for them to realize their potential," said Kate Baker Demers of Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire. "We're excited for families to learn about the options available to them, from free public schools to private school scholarships."

This event is hosted by Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire. Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire provides scholarships to empower low and moderate income New Hampshire families to choose the education that best fit their children's needs, regardless of their income or zip code.

Join the fun at the free event at Southern New Hampshire University, located at 2500 North River Rd. The event will take place in the Dining Center.

Families can RSVP for the free event at manchesterschoolfair.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

