Datasea Enters Into Agreement With U.S. Marketing Firm To Promote And Market Its Innovative Intelligent Acoustics Products

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS ) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), which engages in the business segments of U.S.-based intelligent acoustics and China-based 5G messaging technology, today announced that its Delaware operating subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, has entered into a marketing promotion and sales cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Meglio Interiors LLC ("Meglio"), based in Chamblee, Georgia, to develop, promote and distribute the Company's intelligent acoustics products in the U.S. Datasea plans to establish an assembly line in the near future for its intelligent acoustics products in U.S, with Meglio serving as one of the primary distributors of such products. The Agreement has an initial term of two years.

Meglio has sales channels that include Atlanta, Dallas and New Jersey and broad experience in increasing sales for its clients in the U.S. Meglio has know-how in business development, marketing, sales, branding, and channel development in the U.S. furniture market, which the Company believes is an ideal fit for the Company's home health products that include air disinfection machines, bathroom and wardrobe deodorization devices, as well as sleep-enhancing products.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We believe that this Agreement will expand the marketing and sales of our intelligent acoustics products and introduce home health products into the U.S. market that will accelerate our sales growth. The Agreement is designed to increase our penetration into new markets worldwide and introduce our products to consumers that effectively address everyday health and living needs. We anticipate that, as a result of our cooperation with Meglio, the footprint of our intelligent acoustic products will grow and that we will experience increased demand for our products."

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in converging and innovative industries, Intelligent Acoustics and 5G messaging, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G Messaging segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in intelligent acoustics, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to Intelligent Acoustics and its intent to offer leading edge acoustic solutions to the US market. For additional information, please visit: .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements

(including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at

. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

