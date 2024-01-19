Lifestance Appoints Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar As Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LifeStance Health , one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today announced that Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar will join the company as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 22, 2024. He will lead all clinical services, ensuring that LifeStance's psychiatric and psychotherapy clinicians are enabled to deliver high-quality, personalized patient care that meets and exceeds professional standards.

"Dr. Ramtekkar is an experienced physician executive with a demonstrated track record of driving exceptional patient and clinical outcomes," said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO, LifeStance. "His passion for our mission, commitment to clinical excellence and experience leading diverse clinical teams make him a natural fit to lead our clinical organization as we continue to redefine the outpatient mental health space and increase access to high-quality care."

Dr. Ramtekkar is a double board-certified pediatric and adult psychiatrist. He previously held senior clinical leadership roles at Quartet Health and Teladoc Health. At both organizations, he was responsible for leading clinical strategy, expanding clinical services, optimizing clinical operations and creating high-impact initiatives for clinician engagement and clinical quality.

Additionally, Dr. Ramtekkar is an adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. He completed his psychiatry residency training at Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis, where he was also trained in psychiatric epidemiology, as well as a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He received an MBA from Maryville University.

"LifeStance is truly a leader when it comes to providing high-quality mental healthcare at scale, and I'm thrilled to join an organization that is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for both patients and clinicians," said Dr. Ramtekkar. "I look forward to working alongside our team as we continue to set the bar for clinical excellence while helping millions of individuals improve their mental health."

Dr. Ramtekkar replaces Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, who is stepping down to spend more time with her family. Since joining the company in 2019, Dr. Patel-Dunn has played a critical role in establishing LifeStance as a clinical leader in outpatient mental health. Dr. Patel-Dunn will work closely with Dr. Ramtekkar to ensure a seamless transition.

