Juliana Hale Unleashes Empowering Anthem Good On My Own, Redefining Independence And Self-Love

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 615 JJ Entertainment is thrilled to announce Juliana Hale's mesmerizing single, "Good on my Own." The track showcases Hale's vocal prowess, unparalleled lyricism, and is set to attract audiences worldwide.

In "Good on my Own," Hale weaves catchy lyrics like, "I'm good on my own like a shot of Patron" with an infectious beat and her emotive delivery. The song explores themes of heartbreak, self-love, and resilience. Hale says the song is "proclaiming that I am independent and want to focus on the things meant for me and the people that want to be in my life, rather than what is not and who chooses to leave." Ultimately, "Good on my Own" is more than a song – it's a declaration of independence and a reminder that everyone has the strength to rise above adversity.

Inspired by both Fleetwood Mac and Mac Miller, Hale co-wrote the indie-pop song with producer Chris Liggio in New York. "Good on my Own" is one of their first songs together. Hale continues to push boundaries with "Good on my Own," proving her sheer versatility as an artist. Hale says she hopes that this song, "inspires people to let go of the past and move forward towards the future." The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, promising fans a musical experience of empowerment and self-discovery.

Juliana Hale is an indie-pop singer-songwriter with an evocative voice, sound that transcends genres, and ability to bring stories to life in vivid detail. She's also a true Renaissance artist, combining her multi-instrumental and vocal abilities with a love of visual arts to create an unforgettable, immersive experience. Hale transparently connects with her fans in a unique way, building a deeply engaged base of supporters by sharing her chronic health struggles and creating a positive community. Juliana has also opened for Snoop Dogg, reached over 2 million streams and views on both Spotify and YouTube, stars in an independent film titled Hope and a Future, and is releasing another single this year with the world-renowned Darius Rucker. With a steady stream of content expected for 2024, Juliana is well on her way to becoming a fixture in modern music.

