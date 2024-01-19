O'shaughnessy Ventures Invests In Hegel AI, An Open Source AI Startup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hegel AI is Building an Open Source Toolbox for Developing Generative AI Applications.



GREENWICH,

Conn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in

Hegel AI, Inc. ("Hegel").

Founded in 2023 by Steve Krawczyk and Kevin Tse, Hegel is building a developer platform for generative AI applications. It aims to simplify the end-to-end development lifecycle for the next generation of AI applications.

Hegel's first platform launch,

PromptTools, enables experimentation with prompts, fine-tuned models, and retrieval-augmented generation systems. Its next products will aim to improve prompts and models automatically using online monitoring and evaluation. PromptTools is available

here .



"The future of AI is open source," said

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy; "Hegel provides developers with the tools they need to build industry-changing applications across all models and vector databases."

Krawczyk commented; "It's an honor to welcome OSV, whose investments in Prefect and Stability AI demonstrate a consistent focus on open source, developer-friendly products."



About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by

Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas.

For more information, visit

.

