O'shaughnessy Ventures Invests In Hegel AI, An Open Source AI Startup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hegel AI is Building an Open Source Toolbox for Developing Generative AI Applications.
GREENWICH,
Conn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in
Hegel AI, Inc. ("Hegel").
Founded in 2023 by Steve Krawczyk and Kevin Tse, Hegel is building a developer platform for generative AI applications. It aims to simplify the end-to-end development lifecycle for the next generation of AI applications.
Continue Reading
Logo For Hegel AI
Hegel's first platform launch,
PromptTools, enables experimentation with prompts, fine-tuned models, and retrieval-augmented generation systems. Its next products will aim to improve prompts and models automatically using online monitoring and evaluation. PromptTools is available
here .
"The future of AI is open source," said
OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy; "Hegel provides developers with the tools they need to build industry-changing applications across all models and vector databases."
Krawczyk commented; "It's an honor to welcome OSV, whose investments in Prefect and Stability AI demonstrate a consistent focus on open source, developer-friendly products."
About O'Shaughnessy Ventures
OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by
Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas.
For more information, visit
.
Media Contact:
Ena Gong
O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC
(917) 355-7420
[email protected]
SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures
MENAFN19012024003732001241ID1107742826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.