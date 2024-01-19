Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. Shareholder Scott M. Dimond Elected Chair Of Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott M. Dimond, a founding shareholder of Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A., has been elected Chair of the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Kansas R. Gooden of Boyd & Jenerette was elected Vice-Chair. Both will serve a one-year term.



Judicial Nominating Commissions (JNCs) select nominees to fill judicial vacancies within the Florida court system. Mr. Dimond was nominated by The Florida Bar and confirmed by Governor Rick Scott (2018) and reappointed by Governor Ron DeSantis (2022). The nine-member Eleventh Circuit JNC selects judicial nominees for Circuit Court and County Court in Miami-Dade County and is among the most active in the state of Florida.

Mr. Dimond is a commercial litigator handling complex commercial, receivership, and securities matters. He is frequently retained and appointed by general counsel, corporate executives, courts, federal agencies, and high-net-worth individuals, and he advises national clients about the nuances of litigating in state and federal court in Florida as both lead and local counsel. A consistent record of successful results – including winning one of the top jury verdicts in Florida in 2021 in a Complex Business Division matter – has earned Mr. Dimond a national reputation as a highly-skilled, intelligent, strategic, and aggressive advocate for clients across a range of industries, including real estate, finance, telecommunications, hospitality, law, construction, and healthcare.

Since 2014 Mr. Dimond has served as Chair of the Southern District of Florida Local Rules Committee, and he previously served as Chair of The Florida Bar Rules of Civil Procedure Committee and of The Florida Bar Rules of Judicial Administration Committee. Mr. Dimond has been recognized by numerous industry publications, including Florida Trend Magazine's“Legal Elite” (since 2006), a“Super Lawyer” by Super Lawyers Magazine (since 2008), including repeatedly as a Top 100 Miami Super Lawyer, and is ranked in the Chambers USA Legal Guide.

Mr. Dimond received his law degree from Columbia Law School, where he was a three-time Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and was Lawn Resident.

Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A., founded in 2004, is a 10-lawyer litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial litigation, receiverships, securities arbitration and litigation, consumer fraud arbitrations and class action litigation, and criminal law. DKR has offices in Miami, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, and Detroit. .

