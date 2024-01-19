Smart Packaging Market To Worth USD 383.95 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, end use. By technology, the market is segmented into active, intelligent, modified atmosphere. By end use, market is segmented into food & beverages, personal & household care, consumer goods, industrial- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford USA, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the smart packaging market has experienced remarkable growth, primarily propelled by the surge in e-commerce activities. There has been a substantial increase in the demand for packaging materials as online shopping continues to gain momentum. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Smart Packaging Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 64 Figures – 77 Smart packaging represents a convergence of specialized materials, scientific innovation, and advanced technology integrated into traditional packaging solutions. Its primary objective is to augment the functionality of packaging in ways that extend far beyond conventional containment in the smart packaging market. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 252 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 383.95 Billion CAGR 6.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Technology End Use Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Smart Packaging Market



Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi plc

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

International Paper Company

Coveris Holdings S.A.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

DS Smith plc

Bemis Company, Inc.

Aptean

Uflex Ltd.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Gerresheimer AG Aptargroup Inc.

Get a sample copy of this report:

Active Packaging Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the its Exceptional Moisture Control

Active packaging segment made a resounding mark, establishing itself as the dominant force in the smart packaging market, commanding an impressive 72.2% of the overall revenue share. This trend is expected to persist and even strengthen over the forecast period, as active packaging continues to shine with its exceptional moisture control and corrosion protection properties.

The markets in North America stands as a substantial smart packaging market, characterized by a strong emphasis on eco-friendly packaging alternatives and the adoption of cutting-edge packaging technologies.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Growing R&D in the Field of Medicine

Healthcare segment emerged as the second largest application within the global smart packaging market, comprising approximately 10% of the industry's total share. Significantly, this segment is poised for substantial growth, with expectations of a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific have emerged as the world's largest smart packaging market, and this dominance can be attributed to several key factors. The region boasts a vast and continually expanding population, which fuels a substantial demand for a wide range of packaged products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the smart packaging market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in the Smart Packaging Market



In 2023, Tetra Pak, a renowned food processing and packaging leader, announced an innovative development in the packaging industry. Leading European fruit juice producers have begun incorporating exciting and engaging smart packaging experiences on their cartons. These initiatives aim to educate and inspire consumers through interactive and informative features, enhancing the overall consumer experience and promoting greater awareness about their products. In 2022, Gerresheimer AG made significant strides in expanding its production capacity and logistical capabilities in the United States. The company is gearing up to meet the growing demand for glass vials efficiently with an investment totalled approximately USD 94 million.

Key Questions Answered in Smart Packaging Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Statcom Market

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market

Global Self-Healing Material Market

Global Polyurethane Foam Market

Global Aggregates Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter