Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul To Headline Caring For Others International Poverty Forum In Atlanta

Rich Paul, Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Tebow speakers at action-oriented symposium designed to eradicate poverty

- Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-ShockleyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, is honored to host philanthropist and Klutch Sports Group Founder & CEO Rich Paul as its keynote speaker for its Annual International Poverty Forum (IPF). Held March 22, 2024, at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, the forum will include numerous notable panelists including Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow, as well as a selection of world leaders ranging from international dignitaries to corporate CEOs.The Forum facilitates a poverty-eradicating“think tank” of some of the greatest minds and service providers in the world. Each year IPF instills hope and opportunity worldwide and is where solutions are envisioned, deployed, and supported through corporate and non-profit engagement. The event has featured a number of notable figures as keynote speakers including: Magic Johnson, Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow, and Amy Grant, as well as numerous nationally and internationally renowned speakers. These individuals share personal stories of triumph over poverty, and lead thought-provoking discussions on strategies to eradicate global poverty in communities around the world.“Rich Paul has risen from poverty to CEO, but he hasn't forgotten where he's from by continuing to give back,” said Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley.“We are so honored to have Rich as our keynote speaker in 2024 to discuss his life's journey, and the work he is doing to diminish the impact poverty has on our communities around the world. We believe that he and all the other speakers, including Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, will help us expand our reach and enhance our mission.”Paul founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 and just released his autobiography, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds. He is a long-time friend and agent for NBA star LeBron James and is one of the most powerful agents in sports. At Klutch he forged a unique and personal approach to representing NBA talent – putting athletes first and empowering them to build careers and brands on and off the court. Klutch Sports now represents some of the biggest athletes across major professional sports including the NBA, NFL, and WNBA. In 2019, Klutch Sports partnered with UTA and Paul now also serves as UTA's Head of Sports. In 2021, TIME recognized Klutch Sports on its first-ever list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, and Variety recently named Paul to their“Variety500” list of the most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. Paul serves on the Board of Trustees of LACMA, Board of Directors of Funko, the Board of Directors of Designer Brands inc., and the Board of Directors Live Nation Entertainment. He is a minority partner of The SpringHill Company.Tim Tebow is an American professional baseball player, former professional football player, 3x NY Times best-selling author, international speaker, and ESPN sports broadcaster. He played college football for the University of Florida, and in 2007 became the first player to win the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore. Tim is also a 2x BCS National Champion. In the NFL, Tim played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. He is currently playing baseball as an outfielder and designated hitter with the New York Mets MLB team.Demi-Leigh Tebow is an entrepreneur, influencer, model, and philanthropist who utilizes her platforms as Miss South Africa and Miss Universe to educate and inspire on a global scale. While traveling the world and representing South Africa on an international stage, she witnessed the universal need for every individual to be heard, loved, and valued. After surviving an attempted carjacking, she founded the #Unbreakable Campaign to educate and empower women by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to be able to handle dangerous situations. She lends her philanthropic vision to the Tim Tebow Foundation, raising awareness for the fight against human trafficking and supporting children with medical needs. She is also an entrepreneur, launching her brand 153 Jewelry, as well as other ventures in the beauty, lifestyle, and wellness industry.To donate, sponsor or purchase tickets to the International Poverty Forum, please visit .

