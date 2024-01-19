The Impact Of Iot On Commercial Aviation: Iot And Big Data Analytics Form The Core Of The Technology Strategies Of Aviation Stakeholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Commercial Aviation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The development and implementation of next-generation technologies, rapid advances in consumer technology, increasing shift to cloud computing, and utilization of IoT, big data, and machine learning to collect and analyze large amounts of data are transforming industry processes. The digitalization of various processes in commercial aviation has scaled up in the last decade. Commercial aviation companies increasingly focus on digitalization, hardware improvements, cost reduction for software services, and as-a-service business models.

Companies utilize data to improve their processes across functions, and IoT helps them collect real-time data reliably and transparently. Using this technology efficiently, airlines can gather real-time data to improve employee productivity and ensure a smooth, hassle-free passenger experience. The declining cost of data-transmitting sensors and beacons has enabled aviation stakeholders to integrate this technology into various functions. Airlines and airports are well known for generating and possessing vast data. Big data allows them to collect real-time data from multiple sources efficiently and extract relevant insights.

This report discusses the impact of IoT in commercial aviation, including IoT focus areas by stakeholder (airlines; original equipment manufacturers; airports; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul firms), various applications (e.g., predictive operations, baggage tracking, asset management, non-aero revenue in airports, smart shop floors, sustainability), and brief case studies.

The study also offers stakeholders insights into the growth drivers and restraints expected to influence the industry until 2032 and some opportunities they can explore to benefit from the rising IoT implementation.

Key Growth Opportunities



IIoT to Provide Real-time Data Acquisition and Analysis

Predictive Analytics for Higher Maintenance Efficiency Digital Tools to Effectively Manage Disruptions

Key Topics Covered:

The Impact of IoT on Commercial Aviation



IoT - Focus Areas

IoT in Airports

IoT for Aircraft Health Management Case Studies

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900