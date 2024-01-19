Branching Minds Announces State-Wide Partnership With Wyoming Department Of Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are incredibly excited to be able to offer our comprehensive MTSS solution to all districts across the state of Wyoming.” - Maya Gat, CEO and Co-FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, proudly announces a state-wide partnership with the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). This partnership will support districts across the state in implementing and sustaining an effective Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) by leveraging both the Branching Minds MTSS platform and professional learning services.



Branching Minds was selected after an extensive RFP process because of their commitment to, and success with, empowering teachers, supporting students, and improving outcomes - all of which are focus areas in WDE's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.



Tina Inghram, M.S. Ed., MTSS Coordinator, Crook County School District in Wyoming shared that "Branching Minds is helping all of the schools in our district move towards a systematic MTSS process." She added "It has provided the platform we needed to more consistently document the work we are doing with students, specifically with goal-setting, delivering interventions, and monitoring progress." This documentation is aiding in our analysis of student data to continually improve student outcomes at all tier levels.”



Through this new partnership, districts may opt-in for free to: 1) Use the Branching Minds MTSS software platform, including technical and consultative support with data implementation; 2) Participate in ongoing professional development to scaffold platform implementation and best practices in MTSS; and 3) Join a community of MTSS district and campus leaders and educators across the country to collaborate on best practices.



Contract pricing for this partnership will be covered by WDE, so access to the Branching Minds platform and launch services will be free of charge for any Wyoming district that opts in. The data implementation will also be supported by WDE, making it easy for districts to get started.



Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder of Branching Minds said, "We are incredibly excited to be able to offer our comprehensive MTSS solution to all districts across the state of Wyoming, and are grateful to the Wyoming Department of Education for their leadership and commitment to empowering educators and improving outcomes for students."



Wyoming districts that would like to learn more about opting in may visit Branching Minds' Wyoming page.



Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 33 states, to improve outcomes for more than 1.5 million students. For more information, visit

