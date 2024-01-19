Creatio Partners With Soluntech To Democratize Workflow Automation And Apps Development For More Business Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new partnership is aimed at making powerful, custom applications accessible to a broader range of businesses, irrespective of their technical background

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Soluntech. Soluntech is a leading software solution company specializing in no-code development. The new partnership is aimed at further democratization of workflow automation and solutions development to make powerful, custom applications accessible to a broader range of businesses, irrespective of their technical background.“We at Soluntech are thrilled to announce our partnership with Creatio, a milestone that marks a significant step in our journey towards technological and business excellence. This collaboration not only endorses our commitment to delivering outstanding services but also aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging no-code technologies to drive business transformation. As a certified partner of Creatio, we are now better equipped to provide our clients with spot-on solutions. We look forward to a fruitful and enduring relationship with Creatio, as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the no-code space,” said Alejandro Zakzuk, CEO at Soluntech.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“It's a great pleasure to welcome Soluntech to our channel network. We share the same values and have a similar mission to help organizations worldwide be efficient, resilient, and successful through the power of technology. By joining our efforts, we aim to allow global businesses to automate workflows and CRM without coding skills, thus helping to increase organizational capacity, and fueling growth,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About SoluntechSoluntech, since 2012, is here to fulfill a promise - create a better world with better software. That's why we assemble scalable, vendor-agnostic, no-code first teams that can solve any business challenges much faster whilst significantly reducing development costs and time-to-market.For more information, please visit .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

Vera Mayuk

Creatio

+ +1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other