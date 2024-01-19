Container Security Market To Surpass USD 9.96 Billion By 2030 | Microservices And Digital Transformation Driving Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Container Security Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to USD 9.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.81%

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Empowering Security in the Era of Microservices and Digital TransformationThe SNS Insider report indicates that the Container Security Market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 9.96 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 26.81% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.Container security encompasses a set of tools, policies, and processes designed to enhance the security capabilities of container applications. These tools address security concerns and vulnerabilities arising from misconfigurations. A container application is an independent software unit with its internal code, creating an isolated infrastructure for running and testing applications. Container security encompasses a set of tools, policies, and processes designed to enhance the security capabilities of container applications. These tools address security concerns and vulnerabilities arising from misconfigurations. A container application is an independent software unit with its internal code, creating an isolated infrastructure for running and testing applications. Docker security, for instance, builds multiple layers of files, akin to a snapshot in a virtual machine environment, ensuring robust security.

Prominent Players: NeuVector, enSilo, VMware, IBP Corporation, McAfee Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Aqua Security, Juniper Networks, CrowdStrike Holdings, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Tenable Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Aqua Security, Cisco System Inc., Sonatype

Market Analysis: The market witness's significant growth due to the increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises. DevOps methodologies, particularly microservices, are extensively adopted, with containers and microservices complementing each other. The granular nature of microservices architecture, employing APIs for independent component integration, aligns seamlessly with container usage, creating effective IT policies for operational efficiency. The container security industry growth is driven by the Increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises and rise in east-west traffic in a container-based data center.Segment Analysis:By Component:The solution segment dominates, offering capabilities to detect vulnerabilities, protecting container image builds, runtime hosts, platforms, and application layers. Clear separation of responsibilities enhances developers' focus on application development, fostering segment growth. The services segment is anticipated to grow due to increased adoption of professional services and rising demand for IT security services.By Deployment:The cloud segment holds a significant market share, driven by data loss concerns and privacy issues, escalating demand for cloud solutions. The continuous adoption of cloud services and storage of sensitive data further propels the demand for cloud-based container security solutions.By End-User:The BFSI sector leads in the adoption of container security solutions, gaining attention for enhanced application delivery and runtime efficiencies. Container security solutions have become essential tools in large-scale digital technology implementation within banks and financial service firms.Key Market SegmentationBy Components. Products. ServicesBy Organizational Size. Small & Medium Enterprises. Large EnterprisesBy Deployment. Cloud. On-premisesBy End User. BFSI. Retail & Consumer Goods. Healthcare & Life Science. Manufacturing. IT & Telecommunication. Government & Public Sector. OthersBuy This Exclusive Report: @Key Regional Development:North America holds a substantial 31.54% market share, driven by the adoption of sophisticated technologies, the digital transformation of companies, and a growing need for microservices. In Asia Pacific, quick adoption of new technologies, combined with government laws and technical advancements, fuels remarkable growth potential throughout the region.Key Takeaways:. The Container Security Market is poised to exceed USD 9.96 billion by 2030, propelled by the adoption of microservices and digital transformation.. Solution segments, particularly cloud-based, are witnessing significant growth, with North America and Asia Pacific leading regional developments.. The BFSI sector dominates end-user adoption, leveraging container security solutions for enhanced application delivery and operational efficiencies.Recent Developments:. In November 2022, Palo Alto Networks acquired Cider Security, enhancing Prisma Cloud's solution methodology. Aqua Security announced the general availability of runtime security for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Systems in June 2022.. In March 2022, VMware introduced new container runtime security capabilities, fortifying its end-to-end security offering for modern applications at scale.Container Security Market: Challenges and OpportunitiesChallenges:. Complexity of Container Environments: The dynamic and complex nature of containerized environments, with numerous microservices and dependencies, poses challenges for effective security management.. Container Orchestration Risks: Security challenges arise in container orchestration platforms, such as Kubernetes, where misconfigurations and vulnerabilities can lead to security breaches.. Visibility and Monitoring: Ensuring comprehensive visibility and monitoring across containerized environments is challenging, making it difficult to detect and respond to security incidents promptly.. Container Image Security: Securing container images throughout their lifecycle, including during development, registry storage, and deployment, is a challenge, requiring robust measures to prevent tampering and vulnerabilities.Opportunities:. Integrated DevSecOps Practices: Opportunities lie in integrating security practices into the DevOps lifecycle (DevSecOps), embedding security measures early in the development process to enhance overall container security.. Automation and Orchestration: Leveraging automation and orchestration tools provides opportunities for real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and efficient security management in dynamic container environments.. Cloud-Native Security Solutions: Adoption of cloud-native security solutions tailored for containerized environments offers opportunities for enhanced protection, leveraging native cloud security features and integrations.. Container Security Platforms: The development and adoption of dedicated container security platforms provide opportunities for organizations to implement centralized security controls and policies across their containerized applications.Successfully navigating these challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in the Container Security market requires a proactive and adaptive approach, emphasizing collaboration between development and security teams and staying abreast of evolving container security best practices.Table of Contents :1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis...13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. 