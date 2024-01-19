NATO’S Massive Drill: A Strong Message

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) NATO is launching "Steadfast Defender 2024," its biggest military exercise since the Cold War.



This drill involves a remarkable 90,000 troops, signaling NATO's increased readiness amid global tensions.



The exercise, spanning from North America to NATO's eastern borders, aims to reinforce Europe's defense capabilities.



Notably, the exercise will simulate conflict scenarios with a near-peer adversary, implicitly referencing the heightened tensions with Russia.



Although NATO has not directly named Russia, its strategic documents highlight Moscow as a significant threat.







This exercise showcases NATO's ability to rapidly deploy forces, emphasizing the alliance's unity and strength in protecting its members.



"Steadfast Defender 2024" will utilize over 50 ships, including aircraft carriers and destroyers, and more than 80 aircraft like fighter jets and helicopters.



Additionally, the exercise will feature over 1,100 combat vehicles, including tanks.



The focus will be on deploying NATO's quick reaction force to Poland, emphasizing the defense of NATO's eastern flank, with major drills also planned in the Baltic states, Germany, Norway, and Romania.



Troops from all NATO countries, along with Sweden, which is hoping to join the alliance, will participate.



This exercise marks a shift from NATO's previous stance, where large-scale defense plans were not seen as necessary.



The last similar-scale exercises were the Cold War-era Reforger in 1988 and Trident Juncture in 2018.



This extensive exercise sends a clear message of NATO's preparedness and strategic shift in response to the current global security environment.



It reflects NATO's commitment to adapting and strengthening its defense postures in the face of evolving threats.

