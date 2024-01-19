Coinbase Foresees Trillions In Bitcoin ETF Potential

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fabio Plein, Regional Director for the Americas at Coinbase, foresees Bitcoin ETFs unlocking trillions in investments, indicating a bright future.



In an interview, Plein emphasized the significant role these ETFs could play in drawing new capital into the crypto market.



He pointed out that $58 trillion in the U.S. is currently linked to banks and investment firms.



These institutions now have a regulated way to offer cryptocurrencies to their clients, marking a notable shift in the financial landscape.



This change is expected to initiate a beneficial cycle in the market. It would increase both the capital flow and the general understanding of cryptocurrencies.



Plein also noted that the newly launched Bitcoin ETFs , which have already traded over $10 billion in a week, aren't competing with crypto exchanges.







Instead, they serve as a gateway for investors to explore a wider range of crypto assets. This, in turn, leads to a broader investment in the crypto sector.



The Coinbase executive highlighted the mutual benefits of this development.



It stimulates market demand, boosts crypto transaction volumes, and positively impacts the industry's growth.



Moreover, the introduction of ETFs makes crypto assets accessible to a larger population segment.



The accessibility of Bitcoin ETFs is likely to increase Bitcoin's liquidity and boost its demand over the long term.

Coinbase's involvement with these ETFs

Despite not launching one itself, Coinbase's involvement with these ETFs is significant. Eight of the eleven approved ETF managers have chosen the exchange for Bitcoin custody.



This choice by managers, including the world's largest asset manager BlackRock, signifies trust in Coinbase's capabilities.



Plein also addressed the ongoing SEC investigation into Coinbase.



He views the managers' choice as a positive sign, indicating a potential shift towards more informed regulatory discussions in the sector.



He advocates for clear, long-term regulations for the crypto industry, contrasting the SEC's litigation-based approach with the debate-focused approach in countries like Brazil.



In summary, the introduction and performance of Bitcoin ETFs are shaping a positive trajectory for cryptocurrency adoption and growth.



This trend reflects a broader shift in the financial sector towards embracing and integrating digital currencies.

