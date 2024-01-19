Brazil Deploys More Armored Vehicles To Venezuelan Border

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's 4th Mechanized Cavalry Brigade commenced a key operation with over 200 soldiers and 85 vehicles near Venezuela's border in Boa Vista on January 13.



Preparation began in Campo Grande at the 20th Armored Cavalry Regiment.



En route to Boa Vista, the convoy featured a mix of 28 armored vehicles, including Guaicurus, Guaranis, and Cascavels, plus support vehicles.



The journey traversed 3,000 kilometers overland and 1,600 kilometers by river through Mato Grosso do Sul to Roraima.



Based in Boa Vista, the 12th Mechanized Cavalry Squadron is transforming into the larger 18th Mechanized Cavalry Regiment.



This change is part of the Brazilian Army's Strategic Plan 2020-2023, finalized in 2019, reflecting Brazil's commitment to strengthening its northern border defense.







Meanwhile, tensions between Venezuela and Guyana are escalating over the Esequibo region, rich in oil and resources.



Venezuelan President Maduro's plans to start oil exploration in Esequibo have met opposition from Guyana.



Maduro's actions, seemingly aimed at garnering domestic support, have heightened tensions, especially considering the 2024 Venezuelan elections.



Guyana escalates its military alert and challenges Venezuela's claims, seeking international legal resolution with UN and International Court of Justice support.



The U.S. has expressed support for Guyana, conducting flight operations in the region, viewed as provocative by Venezuela.

Friendly ties with both Venezuelan and Guyanese leaders

Brazil's President Lula has voiced concern over the rising tensions, advocating for peace and offering Brazil's help in mediating talks.



While maintaining friendly ties with both Venezuelan and Guyanese leaders, Lula's approach leans more towards dialogue and peace.



The Venezuela-Guyana conflict, rooted in historical and geopolitical issues, involves Brazil and the U.S. as major international influences.



The resolution of this conflict demands careful negotiations and respecting international laws and both nations' interests.

MENAFN19012024007421016031ID1107742736