Brazil To Have The Most Modern Refinery In The Americas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state oil firm, is investing significantly in the Abreu e Lima refinery, known as Rnest, in Ipojuca, Pernambuco.



This investment in the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) , ranging from R$6 billion ($1.22 billion) to R$8 billion ($1.62 billion), represents a significant strategic move.



The initiative is projected to create about 30,000 jobs and enhance daily diesel production by 13 million liters of low-sulfur diesel S10.



In a three-phase plan, the refinery's processing capacity will rise from 100,000 to 260,000 barrels per day. By 2025, the first phase will increase capacity by 30,000 barrels.



Petrobras President Jean-Paul Prates anticipates a significant economic impact, with annual revenue from Rnest reaching R$100 billion ($20.3 billion) after the investment.



Rnest is envisioned as a pioneering facility transitioning to producing entirely vegetable-based renewable diesel.







This transformative approach positions the refinery at the forefront of the global sustainable energy movement.



Currently, Rnest transforms 70% of its crude oil into diesel, aiming to become a benchmark in the energy transition within the oil and gas industry.



This investment reflects the global shift toward sustainable energy, positioning Brazil as a global trend leader.



The project includes constructing Brazil's first SNOX unit, operational by 2024, to convert sulfur and nitrogen oxides into marketable products.



This innovation underscores Brazil's commitment to cleaner energy technologies.



Petrobras plans to invest $17 billion in refining, transportation, and marketing over the next five years to expand its range of low-carbon products.



This narrative showcases Brazil's role in the global energy market and its dedication to sustainable and green energy solutions.



Petrobras' Rnest investment marks a key step in Brazil's move towards a sustainable energy future, showcasing its adaptability in the global energy sector.

