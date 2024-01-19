Debt Market, Not Ipos, To Dominate Brazil’S 2024 Financial Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gilson Finkelsztain, the CEO of B3, Brazil's primary stock exchange, anticipates a shift in the country's financial focus for 2024.



According to local media, he foresees the debt market taking center stage instead of the eagerly awaited Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) .



This comes after a dry spell for IPOs in 2023, leaving the market ripe with anticipation for their return.



However, Finkelsztain suggests a different trend for the upcoming year.



According to his prediction, a stable political climate and controlled inflation would delay a surge in new IPOs, even if the Selic rate is reduced.



His grounded outlook considers that more than 100 companies have prepared for IPOs in the past three years, but the timing for these offerings remains uncertain.



This narrative reflects a broader perspective, where the growth and development of Brazil's capital markets aren't solely dependent on IPOs.



Finkelsztain expects large, established companies in traditional sectors to lead the return of IPOs, a shift from the previous trend of big, deficit-running businesses.







The technology sector, he notes, is expected to be a standout.



Finkelsztain predicts that IPOs in traditional sectors will open opportunities for financially stable medium-sized technology companies in the future.



He also sees a trend toward conducting IPOs within Brazil, countering the past preference for overseas listings.

Robust market

The health of Brazil's market is also evidenced by more than R$ 30 ($8) billion in follow-on offerings in 2023, despite high-interest rates.



Furthermore, the private credit segment's growth signals a robust market, a stark contrast from a decade ago when billion-real transactions were rare.



This story not only depicts a shift in Brazil's financial landscape but also aligns with global economic trends.



As Brazil transitions to a more diverse financial ecosystem, it reflects a move towards a more balanced and sustainable economic model.



This change highlights Brazil's evolving role in both the regional and global financial markets, adapting and thriving amid global economic dynamics.

