Atlético Triumphs Over Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a thrilling Copa del Rey encounter, Atlético de Madrid secured a 4-2 victory against Real Madrid, advancing to the quarterfinals.
This match marked their second recent clash, adding to the intensity of their rivalry. They are set to face off again in LaLiga on February 4.
The game began with Atlético's goalkeeper Jan Oblak making key saves against Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.
Despite Real Madrid's early pressure, Atlético struck first at the 38-minute mark. Rodrigo de Paul's pass set up Samuel Lino, who scored the opening goal.
Real Madrid responded quickly. Luka Modric's free-kick led to an own goal by Oblak, leveling the score before halftime.
The second half saw Atlético regain the lead through Álvaro Morata, capitalizing on a defensive error by Real Madrid.
Real Madrid nearly equalized with a shot hitting the crossbar, but Atlético's resilience was on full display.
The match's intensity escalated with a confrontation between Diego Simeone and Vini Jr. over the referee's final whistle decision.
In extra time, Antoine Griezmann's skillful play resulted in Atlético's third goal.
The drama continued with Joselu's disallowed goal for Real Madrid due to an offside call against Bellingham.
The final goal by Rodrigo Riquelme after a counterattack initiated by Memphis Depay sealed Atlético's victory.
This win is significant for Atlético as it marks their only victory against Real Madrid in the entire 2023/24 season.
Their consistent performance solidifies their position in Spanish football.
The match not only enthralled local fans but also captivated a global audience, highlighting the fierce rivalry between two of Spain's top football teams.
The excitement and high stakes of the Copa del Rey and LaLiga competitions resonate worldwide, showcasing the universal appeal of football.
