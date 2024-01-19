Lula Criticizes Eletrobras Privatization

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva stated that Brazil could have become the fifth largest economy in the world, but some individuals hindered progress.



Lula expressed optimism for the country's economic growth and criticized the privatization of Eletrobras.



During an election year, Lula initiated a tour across states to improve the government's image.



During a speech in Bahia, Lula questioned the privatization of Eletrobras, considering it a mockery in the strategic energy sector.



As part of efforts to increase its voting power in Eletrobras , Lula's government filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Federal Court.



Lula confirmed a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, where they discussed the country's economic future for about two hours.







He expressed optimism and stressed that improving the quality of life for 80% of the population is crucial for Brazil's development.



Lula aims to build a middle-class society and plans to travel to different states to showcase positive developments happening in the country.



He highlighted the importance of investing in education and criticized the absence of the Brazilian state in providing timely care for its citizens.



Lula's remarks were made during an event to establish a technological park in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force Command, and the state of Bahia.

Brazil to repay its historical debt to African countries

The park will focus on space, defense, advanced air mobility, and commercial aviation, with operations expected to begin in 2025.



Lula also announced his plans to visit Egypt and Ethiopia in February, while his priority for 2024 is domestic travel.



He emphasized the need for Brazil to repay its historical debt to African countries by sharing knowledge, successful public policies, and technology transfers.



Tomorrow, Lula will meet with China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, during his official visit to Brazil, Jamaica, and African countries.



Wang's visit includes meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasília.

