Shoot Your Shot! ONE Brands Launches ONE Puffs Trick Shot Challenge, Kicked Off By Women's Basketball Champion Angel Reese

known for its portfolio of great-tasting, fun-flavored protein bars and salty protein snacks, is excited to announce the ONE Puffs Trick Shot Challenge sweepstakes, spearheaded by women's basketball champion, Angel Reese ! This exciting challenge celebrates the launch of ONE Puffs and encourages fans to showcase their creativity and skills by submitting their own unique "trick shot" videos on Instagram and TikTok for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Angel Reese, a standout athlete and social media star, is partnering with ONE Brands to kick off the ONE Puffs Trick Shot Challenge on her own social media feeds. Known for her athleticism and dedication to her sport, Angel brings energy and excitement to the challenge, inspiring participants to get creative with their trick shot videos.



Fans and snack enthusiasts are encouraged to share their most innovative and entertaining trick shots with

10 grand prize winners awarded $1,000 cash and 50 first prize winners receiving

an exclusive ONE Puffs Prize Pack.

Fans can enter their submissions Friday, January 19, 2024 through Friday, January 26, 2024. For more information on how to enter and view official entry rules, please visit the Official Sweepstakes website .

"The ONE team is thrilled to partner with women's basketball superstar Angel Reese to launch the ONE Puffs Trick Shot Challenge sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to 'shoot their shot' for amazing prizes, including new ONE Puffs! ONE Puffs brings snacking to the next level with an infusion of protein, and we can't wait to see our community take their shots to the next level too," said Michael Reese, Director of Marketing for ONE Brands.

ONE Puffs deliver that iconic cheese puff taste with 14 grams of protein, 3-4 net carbs, and 150 calories in two fun and delicious flavors: Shreddin' Cheddar and Spicy Nacho. The combination of protein, net carbs, and the classic cheese puff experience – including the cheese-dust that people can't get enough of – is perfect for a mid-afternoon and evening snack.

About ONE Brands:

ONE Brands offers a strong portfolio of totally indulgent flavors and desirable textures, inclusive of ONE Bar, ONE CRUNCH and ONE Coffee Shop, and ONE Puffs. Each ONE Bar packs 20g of protein, each ONE CRUNCH bar packs 12g of protein, each ONE Coffee Shop bar packs 20g of protein alongside 65mg of caffeine - all while containing 1g of sugar - and each ONE Puffs pack 14 grams of protein with a cheesy, crunchy, blast of flavor. ONE Brands protein bars and snacks are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery, or just because. The roster of over 20 powerfully delicious flavors can be found at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other specialty and regional grocers. Need protein? You've Found the ONE.

