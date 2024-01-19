Gobankingrates Recognizes The Best CD Accounts Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) These accounts stood out for their high APYs.

wants to help Americans grow their money safely and securely, and we know that one of the best ways to do this is through a CD that offers a competitive APY. That's why we're recognizing the Best CD Accounts of 2024

as part of our annual Best Banks

rankings.

To find the best CD accounts, GOBankingRates

analyzed the accounts available across the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets.

Accounts were ranked based on their institution's total assets, number of branch locations, minimum deposit to open an account, 12-month CD APY rate, 60-month CD APY rate and mobile app ratings.

Best CD Accounts 2024

Ally

Barclays Bank

BMO Alto

Capital One

Discover

EverBank

LendingClub Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Synchrony Bank

Zions Bankcorporation

