Gobankingrates Recognizes The Best CD Accounts Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) These accounts stood out for their high APYs.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates
wants to help Americans grow their money safely and securely, and we know that one of the best ways to do this is through a CD that offers a competitive APY. That's why we're recognizing the Best CD Accounts of 2024
as part of our annual Best Banks
rankings.
To find the best CD accounts, GOBankingRates
analyzed the accounts available across the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets.
Accounts were ranked based on their institution's total assets, number of branch locations, minimum deposit to open an account, 12-month CD APY rate, 60-month CD APY rate and mobile app ratings.
Best CD Accounts 2024
Ally
Barclays Bank
BMO Alto
Capital One
Discover
EverBank
LendingClub Bank
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Synchrony Bank
Zions Bankcorporation
For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates .
If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates
editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:
Contact:
Carly Brashears
GOBankingRates
[email protected]
About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live RicherTM. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at .
SOURCE GOBankingRates
MENAFN19012024003732001241ID1107742720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.