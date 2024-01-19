Ushering In A New Era Of Youth Talent At NYFW: The Teen Lounge Kickoff Party, Presented By Paradise Fun Factory DBA Cirkiz And Teen Vibes Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Decade of Innovation Culminates in a Pioneering Showcase of Teen Talent During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking celebration of its tenth anniversary,

Paradise Fun Factory DBA CirKiz is set to elevate the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) experience with The Teen Lounge NYFW Kickoff Party. This landmark event, in partnership with Teen Vibes Magazine , is slated for February 9th, 2024, at Manhattan's HK Hall, from 6 PM to 10 PM.

The Teen Lounge NYFW Kickoff Party February 9, 2024

As New York City transforms into a hub for fashion, music, and entertainment with the onset of NYFW, The Teen Lounge emerges as a beacon of youthful energy and creativity. The event will showcase the immense talents of today's brightest young stars in music, fashion, and social media. Attendees are in for a night of glamour and excitement with red carpet arrivals, press interviews, and electrifying performances, all within the vibrant ambiance of a NYC nightclub.

Philanthropic Partnership Takes Center Stage at The Teen Lounge

In a move blending entertainment with philanthropy, bestselling teen author Jahkil Jackson from Project I Am teams up with Lilly Ketchman from Dance Moms at The Teen Lounge event. Their goal is to raise awareness and support for the unhoused community. Melody Butler, Editor and CEO of Teen Vibes Magazine, states, "This initiative is a testament to our mission of empowering socially conscious youth." The event will feature fundraising activities, enabling attendees to participate in this meaningful effort.

"We've been revolutionizing entertainment for New York families for a decade, and our partnership with Teen Vibes Magazine for The Teen Lounge is a testament to our commitment to providing unique and dynamic experiences," stated Jenny Song, Principal at Paradise Fun Factory. "This event is the embodiment of our vision to create a space that resonates with our global community in a way that can't be found anywhere else."

Paradise Fun Factory DBA CirKiz has been a pivotal force in redefining entertainment for Gen Z over the past decade. With accolades from Time Out Kids as "Best Dance Parties For Kids in NYC" and New York Magazine's "One Of The Reasons To Love New York," the team's innovative approach has consistently set new standards in the entertainment industry. Their success is further highlighted through partnerships with renowned brands like Gap, Diesel, Vans, and Horizon Milk.

Teen Vibes Magazine, a leading publication in youth culture and trends, plays a crucial role in The Teen Lounge event. With its pulse on what's new and trending among teenagers, the magazine brings an authentic and fresh perspective to the NYFW scene. This partnership highlights Teen Vibes Magazine's commitment to elevating young voices and talents in fashion and entertainment as well as all things positive, inspiring, and empowering.

Showcasing a Powerhouse of Talent:

The featured artists confirmed so far bring a collective reach of over 43 million across various platforms, promising an event with unparalleled influence and appeal:



Sawyer Sharbino, Influencer - 3 Followers

Indi Star, Singer/Influencer - 2 Followers

Lilly Ketchman, Dance Moms Star/Influencer - 9 Followers

Nevaaadaa, Influencer/Singer - 16 Followers

Jared Muros, Fashion Blogger - 332K Followers

Dai Time, Influencer/Snapchat Show Host - 1 Followers

Saxon Sharbino, Actress - 1 Follower

Julia Garcia, Disney Channel Actress - 113K Followers

Jahkil Jackson, Bestselling Author/Founder of Project I Am - 22K Followers

Ryker Baloun, Actor/Influencer - 357K Followers

DJ Alden Song, DJ/Producer/Influencer - 21K Followers

Izzie Florez, Actress - 125K Followers

Delijah Mcalpin, Actor/Influencer - 239K Followers

Jules Walcott, Singer - 2 Followers

Oneway Lilman, Extreme Athlete on YouTube - 1 Followers

Mia Nina, Co-founder of Teen Vibes Magazine/Actress - 39K Followers

Victoria Dennis, Singer - 53K Followers

Kherrington Briggs, Actress/Influencer - 843K Followers

Makayla Andrews, Professional Ballroom Dancer/ASMR YouTuber - 858K Followers

Sophiee Gabrielle, Model - 200K Followers

Liv Carr, Micro-Influencer - 30K Followers Hannah Kenerly, Model - 393K Followers

Event Schedule:



5 PM: Red Carpet, Press, Interviews, Private Reception

6 PM: Performance Showcase

8 PM: Main Event featuring Music and Fashion 9 PM: Nightclub Experience with DJ Alden Song

The Teen Lounge NYFW Kickoff Party is set to be a highlight of New York Fashion Week, showcasing the intersection of teen talent and fashion in an unprecedented way. This event exemplifies the innovative spirit of both Paradise Fun Factory DBA CirKiz and Teen Vibes Magazine, as they continue to champion the next generation of creatives.

For more information or media inquiries, please reach out to Jesse Sprague at [email protected] .

