Medbright AI To Present At CEM Bahamas Small-Cap Conference And Maxim Group’S 2024 Healthcare IT Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the“Company” or“MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) has announced today that they will be presenting at both the CEM Bahamas Small-Cap Conference, and Maxim Group's 2024 Healthcare IT Conference in the upcoming week.



CEM destination events link public and private issuers with top-tier investors through 1:1 meetings and networking at select venues across North America. MedBright AI is scheduled to have 18 one-on-one meetings with small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high net worth investors, followed by two days of networking with over 60 qualified prospective investors. The CEM Bahamas event takes place January 18-20, 2024.

Maxim Group's 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference is hosted by Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, and sits down with healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience. This event starts at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. To join this event, please register here .

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.



MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance. Click here to view the MedBright AI corporate video.

MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Trevor Vieweg, Chief Executive Officer

604-602-0001

Email: ...