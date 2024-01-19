(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Digital Biomarkers Market was valued USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 12.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Digital Biomarkers Market”, by Type (Wearable, Mobile Based Applications, Sensors, Others), Clinical Practice (Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers, Monitoring Digital Biomarkers, Predictive And Prognostic Digital Biomarkers, Other) Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular And Metabolic Disorders (CVMD), Respiratory Disorders, Psychiatric Disorders, Sleep & Movement Disease, Neurological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Others), End-Use (Healthcare Companies, Healthcare Providers, Payers, Others), And Region - Global Forecast To 2030. Global Digital Biomarkers Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 12.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 25.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Clinical Practice , Therapeutic Area, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ActiGraph LLC AliveCor Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Koneksa Altoida Inc. Amgen Inc.

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Digital Biomarkers Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Digital Biomarkers Market represents a revolutionary shift in healthcare, leveraging digital technologies to capture and analyze a myriad of biological and behavioral data points. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory conditions, is fueling the demand for continuous health monitoring solutions. Digital biomarkers play a pivotal role in the early detection, management, and personalized treatment of chronic diseases. The ability to track relevant biomarkers in real time allows healthcare providers to intervene promptly, potentially preventing disease progression and improving overall patient outcomes. Further, the Digital Biomarkers Market is positioned at the intersection of healthcare and digital innovation, offering unprecedented opportunities to reshape the landscape of patient monitoring and disease management. With technological advancements, a focus on data analytics, and a shift towards patient empowerment, digital biomarkers are poised to play a pivotal role in the future of healthcare. As the market continues to mature, collaborations between technology developers, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of digital biomarkers for improved patient outcomes and enhanced healthcare delivery.

Major Vendors in the Global Digital Biomarkers Market:



ActiGraph LLC

AliveCor Inc.

Koneksa

Altoida Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Empatica Inc.

Vivo Sense

IXICO plc

Adherium Limited

Neurotrack Technologies, Inc.

Aural Analytics Huma

Request for Discount @

Technological advancements and wearable devices

A primary driver propelling the Global Digital Biomarkers Market is the continuous evolution of wearable devices and associated technologies. Technological advancements in sensors, miniaturization, and connectivity have led to the development of sophisticated wearables, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers. These devices are equipped with an array of sensors, including accelerometers, heart rate monitors, and biosensors, enabling the collection of diverse physiological and behavioral data in real time. The seamless integration of these wearable devices into individuals' daily lives has fostered a paradigm shift towards proactive health monitoring. Digital biomarkers derived from wearable devices offer a holistic and dynamic view of an individual's health, empowering users to actively engage in their well-being and facilitating early detection of potential health issues .

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Technological advancements and wearable devices

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases Data integration and analytics

Opportunities:



Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning integration

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth integration Collaboration for interoperability and standardization

Collaboration for interoperability and standardization

A key market opportunity for the Global Digital Biomarkers Market lies in collaborative efforts to establish interoperability and standardization across the healthcare ecosystem. The diverse range of devices, platforms, and data formats in digital biomarker solutions can create challenges in seamless data exchange and integration. Collaborations between industry stakeholders, including technology developers, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies, are crucial to developing standardized practices and protocols for data collection, analysis, and sharing. Establishing interoperability ensures that digital biomarkers can be effectively integrated into electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare systems, facilitating a more holistic and connected approach to patient care. Furthermore, standardized practices enhance data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance, fostering trust among healthcare professionals, patients, and other stakeholders. As the Global Digital Biomarkers Market continues to expand, collaboration for interoperability and standardization is essential to unlock the full potential of digital biomarkers in transforming healthcare delivery and decision-making.

The market for digital biomarkers is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America stands as a frontrunner in the Digital Biomarkers Market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust technological innovation, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The region is characterized by widespread adoption of wearable devices, mobile health applications, and continuous efforts to integrate digital health solutions. The presence of key market players, collaborations between technology developers and healthcare providers, and a strong focus on research and development contribute to the prominence of North America in the global market. Additionally, the region benefits from a high level of awareness among both healthcare professionals and the general population regarding the potential of digital biomarkers in preventive care and personalized medicine.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a promising market for digital biomarkers, propelled by rapid technological advancements, increasing healthcare spending, and a growing awareness of personalized healthcare solutions. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in the adoption of digital health technologies, including wearable devices and mobile health applications. The Asia-Pacific region's unique healthcare challenges, coupled with the potential for leapfrogging traditional healthcare infrastructure, create opportunities for digital biomarkers to play a transformative role in preventive healthcare and disease management.

The type segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2022, wearables dominated the market with a substantial share of digital biomarker market. The progress in remote data collection technologies, a pivotal element in the digital biomarker market, is expected to have derived significant advantages from the continual enhancements in wearable technology throughout the forecast period.

The escalating popularity of mobile applications is a key driver contributing to the growth of the digital biomarkers market, with mobile-based applications projected to exhibit a notable CAGR. This surge in mobile app usage is anticipated to play a crucial role in propelling market expansion in the years to come, aligning with the increased reliance on smartphones. Moreover, the market in this domain is capitalizing on the widespread use of the internet. Throughout the forecast period, the sensors segment is set to be in competition with the wearable and mobile application categories.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Asthma and COPD Biomarkers Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Vocal Biomarkers Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Cancer Biomarkers Market 2023 – 2030 by Cancer (Lung, Breast, Leukemia, Melanoma, Colorectal), Type (Protein, Genetic), Application (Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics), Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |