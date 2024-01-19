Horse Feed Market Was Valued At US$10. Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.93%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global horse feed market was valued at US$10.039 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Horse Feed Market was valued at US$10.039 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93%.One of the key growth drivers to propel the horse feed market is the growing horse population in the world. Horse feed is a necessity for horses, just like how food is a necessity for humans and other living beings since it ensures the longevity and survival of the living beings. As the number of horses in the world is expected to increase, with a majority of the horses being in the United States, the required horse feed will also be increasing to meet the increasing population. As per the World Animal Foundation, the number of horses throughout the world accounted for 60 million, with 10.7 million in the US. As per their statistics in 2021, 406,322 horses were found to live in the United Kingdom, and 800 horses in Romania. As the number of horses increases, horse feed consumption will also be expected to increase as per the population increase rate. This will provide the necessary boost to the growth of the horse feed market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the horse feed market. For instance, as of February 2023, Bluegrass Horse Feed announced the launch of a horse feed product specifically designed to support broodmares with fertility issues, dubbed Mare Prepare. This product is a fully fortified cube design that helps in improving fertility, breeding performance, and recovery. It uses marine-derived oils and is high in Omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) and EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid). The products provide elevated levels of natural vitamin E and have prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that can support the gut health of the horse.Access sample report or view details:The horse feed market, based on form, is categorized into three types- pellets, cubes, and powder. Pellets and cubed forms are common types in which horse feed comes in. Horse feed commonly consists of hay, grain and other supplements which can be added to the horse feed to improve the overall characteristics of the horse. These come in forms such as pellets, cubes, powder and many others due to their ease of consumption and help in digestion for the horses.The horse feed market, based on the ingredients, is categorized into four types- cereals, supplements, cakes/meals, and others. Cereal and grains are the common types of horse feed horses consume. Due to the increase in farming, the requirement for higher work performance was demanded and led tom horses being fed more energy-rich feeds, which included plants and cereals such as barley, wheat, vetches, peas, and chickpeas.The horse feed market, based on type, is categorized into five types- performance, senior/old, professional, mare and foal, and others. Performance-based horse feeds are diets that maintain optimal conditions and performance based on the requirements that are expected of the horse. Water, energy, fibre, protein, and a certain level of vitamins and minerals are maintained and fed to the horses to ensure that the horses are in optimal condition for the task assigned to them.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the horse feed market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the horse feed market is the horse population in the U.S. As per the World Animal Foundation, the number of horses in the US accounts for 10.7 million, with the highest being in the state of Texas. Of the 10.7 million horses, 90,000 are free-roaming horses that roam across the 10 western states of the US. As the number of horses in a region is directly related to the amount of horse feed being consumed, the increase in horse population can provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the horse feed market.The research includes several key players from the horse feed market, such as Royal Horse, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Alltech, Associated British Foods plc, and Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL.The market analytics report segments the horse feed market using the following criteria:.By FormoPelletsoCubesoPowder.By IngredientoCerealsoSupplementsoCakes/MealsoOthers.By TypeoPerformanceoSenior/OldoProfessionaloMare and FoaloOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Royal Horse.BASF SE.Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.DSM.Evonik Industries AG.NOVUS INTERNATIONAL.Alltech.Associated British Foods plc.Charoen Pokphand Foods PCLExplore More Reports:.Swine Feed Market:.Animal Feed Market:.Forage Feed Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn