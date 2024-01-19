Potassium Citrate Market Anticipated To Reach US$ 704.816 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 2.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The potassium citrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from US$584.986 million in 2021 to US$704.816 million in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the potassium citrate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$704.816 million by 2028.The expanding food and beverage, as well as pharmaceutical sectors, are anticipated to provide substantial support for the global potassium citrate market's growth. The increasing demand and usage of potassium citrate in these industries are expected to contribute significantly to the overall expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.Potassium citrate, characterized by its crystalline and white nature as a citric acid salt, possesses notable attributes such as a favourable flavour profile, hygroscopicity, and high solubility rate. Its versatile applications span across diverse sectors including the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products.The significant improvement in consumers' quality of life is primarily attributed to enhanced personal income. The populace's dietary habits have undergone substantial changes, driven by an increased awareness of health. Companies are channelling considerable efforts and resources into the development of products incorporating natural ingredients and specialized items that contribute to overall well-being. Consequently, the global potassium citrate market is poised for growth, fuelled by the escalating demand for low-sodium products. Notably, potassium citrate is employed as both a supplement and medication to address low potassium levels in the blood. Its applications extend to various end-user industries, including cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The widespread utilization of the product across diverse industry verticals stands out as a primary driver for the growth of the potassium citrate market.However, impediments such as intricate regulations, restrictions, potential side effects, fluctuations in raw material prices, and a lack of awareness pose challenges to the expansion of the global potassium citrate market throughout the analysis period.Access sample report or view details:Potassium citrate, categorized by industrial, food, or pharmaceutical grade, finds application in various industries, including food and beverage, industrial, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. It serves as a valuable alternative to sodium citrate, particularly in instances where reduced sodium content is desired. Given the heightened risk of heart attacks associated with excessive sodium intake, potassium citrate is a preferred option, especially in food applications where sodium levels need to be minimized. The recommended daily limit for sodium consumption is 1,500 milligrams, yet the average intake in the United States is around 3,400 milligrams, nearly double the recommended amount. Introducing potassium into one's diet becomes a strategic approach to mitigate the health risks associated with excessive sodium.As global consumers increasingly prioritize healthier dietary choices, there is a growing preference for products with healthier additives, including potassium citrate. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by incorporating such alternatives in food formulations. Additionally, potassium citrate salt proves versatile, capable of replacing sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride in oral rehydration solutions. This adaptability contributes to its broader application in various contexts, driven by the collective shift towards healthier lifestyles worldwide.The Asia Pacific region is expected to capture a significant market share in potassium citrate, with notable growth anticipated during the forecast period. This upswing can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on health among consumers, escalating urbanization, and a rise in disposable income. Markets such as China and India are particularly driving the high demand for potassium citrate in this region. The well-established pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries further contribute to the expanding market. China's flourishing sectors, including detergents, agrochemicals , fertilizers, metal surface treatment, cosmetics, and medicines, are additional factors fuelling the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The presence of key market players like Foodchem International Corporation, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical, and RZBC Group Co., Ltd. is playing a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of the potassium citrate market in this region. Prime markets within the Asia Pacific include India, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia.Major players in this market are Adani Pharamachem, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical, Cargill INC., Tate & Lyle, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Niran, Gadot Biochemical Industries, ADM, American Tartaric Products, and Cofco Biochemical. In March 2023, Advicenne, a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to researching and promoting new treatments for individuals affected by rare renal disorders, disclosed that Sibnayal®, a pre-mixed combination of potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate, has now been approved for reimbursement in Denmark. Advicenne, along with its Nordic and Baltic partners, FrostPharma, has experienced notable achievements in the authorized commercialization of Sibnayal®.The market analytics report segments the potassium citrate market on the following basis:.By Grade TypeoIndustrialoFoodoPharmaceuticals.By ApplicationoFood and BeverageoIndustrialoPharmaceuticalsoCosmetics.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cargill.Tate & Lyle.ADM.Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG.Cofco Biochemical.American Tartaric Products.Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical.Gadot Biochemical Industries.Niran.Adani PharamachemExplore others reports.Zinc Citrate Market:.Isostearic Acid Market:.Methylene Chloride Market:

