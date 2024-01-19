AMAZÔNICA BELEZA: Hair Care With Biotechnology & Sustainability Takes Center Stage At Cosmoprof 2024 In Miami Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Claudia Bahamon.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMAZONICA BELEZA, the leading Brazilian brand in professional and sustainable hair products, enthusiastically announces the first edition of its Hair Talks in the United States within the framework of the Leading Beauty B2B Tradeshow, Cosmoprof Miami Beach 2024.This exclusive event will offer a space to share key knowledge with the best professional stylists in America and explore the hair care secrets of the experts. The international ambassador and celebrity, Claudia Bahamón, will be the special guest.Event Details:Date: January 23.Location: COSMOPROF - Miami Beach Convention Center / Hall International / Stand 2251Time: 2:00 pm.What are the Hair Talks about?It is an initiative that seeks to create an intimate and enriching space where hair care and beauty lovers can immerse themselves in deep conversations with leading professional stylists. This unique event will provide the opportunity to learn about the latest trends, innovative techniques and revolutionary hair care products.At AMAZÔNICA BELEZA, they believe that hair is a unique expression of individuality, and these Hair Talks are the perfect event to explore and celebrate that diversity. In addition to the event, it is worth mentioning the brand's commitment to diversity and sustainability in the world of beauty.The brand has achieved global recognition by offering conscious, responsible and inclusive solutions for all women around the world.Standing out for fusing constant innovation and sustainably extracted components, AMAZÔNICA BELEZA has achieved a balance between nature and cosmetic engineering, embracing the richness of Amazonian biodiversity.The brand reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through key initiatives:Recycled Plastic Bottles: 80% of its packaging is made with 100% recycled plastic, actively contributing to waste reduction and promoting the circular economy.Cruelty Free: Animal ethics is a priority; they do not perform animal testing at any stage of development of its products.Vegan Products: They ensure that all women have access to high-quality beauty products that respect animal life.Hair Care for All: Its products address diverse needs and hair types, reflecting the diversity and authenticity in the beauty of all women.They have unique technologies on the market [FIX - PLEX - NANOFIX], achieving micro encapsulation of the components to restore hair 10 times faster and guarantee hair health brand prides itself on being free of parabens, sulfates, or harmful chemicals.About Cosmoprof North America, Miami: JAN. 23 – 25, 2024The leading B2B beauty tradeshow in the Americas is adding Miami to its portfolio of events to serve as the ideal destination for brands seeking to maximize their business potential in North, South, and Central America, along with the Caribbean Islands and the East Coast of the United States. Cosmoprof North America Miami is one of the destinations in the Cosmoprof network, a 360° worldwide platform that involves over 500,000 professionals and 10,000 exhibitors worldwide, with shows in Bologna, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Bangkok.

