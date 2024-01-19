Country Rocker - Matt Jordan - Releases Duet With NBC's The Voice Alum - Kayley Bishop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Greatest Story" Single Art

Matt Jordan (Photo Credit: Shft Agency)

Matt Jordan (Photo Credit: Nate Rolland)

Matt Jordan (Photo Credit: Shft Agency)

Jordan & Bishop Team Up for Sensational Duet - "Greatest Story" - Available Now

- Matt Jordan, Artist & SongwriterNASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Country / Heartland Rock artist and songwriter Matt Jordan releases new single,“Greatest Story” a duet with Kayley Bishop, available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Matt Jordan and Jarrett Hartness and produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton), is the final single off Jordan's highly anticipated upcoming album, Low Lights, releasing on February 23, 2024.In Jordan's story-behind-the-song video, he explains how he got the opportunity to collaborate with Kayley Bishop (NBC's The Voice - Season 15) on the single and he couldn't be happier with how the song turned out.“The idea behind 'Greatest Story' is a love song about a love that never actually happened,” said Matt Jordan.“It's about a friendship that never had a chance to blossom into a romantic relationship and the haunting wonderment of what might have been if it had. When a true relationship ends, you know why it did and that provides some closure. But when one never actually starts, you often wonder what it might have been like and romanticize that idea. Whether it would have worked or not is another story. I'm thrilled to have Kayley on the single and I'm proud of how it turned out. It's probably my favorite single on the upcoming album.”This is the last single off Jordan's upcoming album that includes "Run Tonight," "Don't Mean,"“Steal Away the Night,”“Steering Wheel,”“Always A Girl” and“Anyone But Me,” all garnering support from various playlists to include Spotify's Country Rocks, New Music Nashville, Next From Nashville, New Music Friday: Country and Fresh Finds: Country to name a few.Jordan released his last album in three versions - The Gamble (October 2022); The Gamble - Deluxe Edition (February 2023) and The Gamble LIVE Edition (April 2023) to critical acclaim. His popular single, "The Good Fight" quickly climbed to #70 on the Music Row Chart and #26 on the CDX True Indie Chart, while "Wrangler" caught the attention of Jeep®, who posted a clip on their social media of the Official Music Video.Jordan's music showcases the rising star's gritty vocals and country/rock influences, drawing comparisons to the likes of artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church, while showcasing his artistry as a songwriter. With his unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own path in today's music scene.“Greatest Story” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere you stream music. Follow Matt Jordan's YouTube Channel to catch the lyric video that will drop next week.Matt Jordan joined fellow artists Travis Tritt, Chris Young, Kip Moore and Easton Corbin on stage last year and has much more to come in 2024. You can catch Matt Jordan in the new year on one of his upcoming dates (more to be added).UPCOMING TOUR DATES:1/26 - Ballpark Village - St. Louis, MOFor more information, visit .More About Matt JordanWith his unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own path in today's music scene. Originally from St. Louis, MO, this singer / songwriter splits time between his hometown and Nashville, TN. His unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound certainly has the music media buzzing. You can expect big things to come from Matt Jordan as his unique sound has been covered by Taste of Country, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Sounds Like Nashville and Got Country to name a few, with his various music videos debuting on CMT.

Tresa Halbrooks

LEGACY PR

...

"Greatest Story" - The story-behind-the-song video