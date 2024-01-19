Smartbar Products Celebrates 15 Years Of Excellence For Portable Bars In Hospitality Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmartBar Products , the industry leader in portable bars, proudly celebrates 15 years of success in the hospitality industry. As the number one choice for businesses in need of portable bar solutions, we have consistently delivered exceptional quality and service.

SmartBar Products extends their deepest gratitude to their valued customers and supporters who have been with them every step of the way. It is the customer's unwavering trust and support that has made their journey to 15 years in the industry possible.

Over the past 15 years, SmartBar Products have not only established themselves as the top choice for portable bars but also achieved significant milestones, such as expanding their product range and collaborating with renowned hospitality brands.

As they celebrate this momentous occasion, they invite all of their customers and supporters to celebrate with them. Come and explore their website and see how the flagship full size professional portable bar SmartBar 5L functions at various events Its top of line construction and promotional opportunity gives owners the ability to make a profit by advertising logos & event imagery on the removable customizable panels. The SmartBar 5L comes with 2 ice bins, 2 cutting boards, a speedwell, inside upper folding shelf, wheel covers that come attached and fold with the bar and a heavy duty protective furniture cover. It's made of heavy duty yet lightweight metal in black or white frames. It comes with multi-color programmable LED lighting as well. SmartBar 5L is built with 6 wheel casters. It has 4 locking wheels in the front and 2 locking wheels in the back. It requires no tools to set up! The top counter comes attached and folds with the bar and it sets up and tears down in less than 20 seconds.

SmartBar 5L easily fits 2 bartenders behind it comfortably. Serve drinks from liquor, beer, cocktails, juice, coffee, sushi, tapas... Not only do customers advertise drink sponsor's logos on the front panels, the bar is used as a promotional tool and superior method for sensory marketing and advertising. Customers can create the most unique brand awareness ideas by serving a special drink to event attendees. It doesn't matter if the product or service that's being promoted is a beverage itself. It could be anything from a high tech service for mobile devices or a company that sells muffins - go ahead and offer a drink that resonates and creates long lasting memories!

Imagine the possibilities... ask for a free render to see what a customized, personalized portable SmartBar 5L will look like!

SmartBar Products look forward to helping customers achieve event success for many more years to come. Happy 15th Birthday SmartBar Products!

