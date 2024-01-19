Sleepgift Reveals The Impact Of EMF Radiation On Mental Health And Introduces A Solution For Enhanced Sleep & Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The link between Sleep & Mental Health Problems and Electromagnetic Radiation

- EinsteinVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SleepGift, a pioneer in health and wellness solutions, has today highlighted the growing concerns around the negative effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation on mental health , particularly its disruption of sleep patterns and the production of the vital hormone melatonin. Recent studies have drawn a strong link between EMF exposure and an array of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and memory problems. EMF radiation, emitted by an ever-increasing number of electronic devices and wireless technologies, has been shown to interfere with the body's circadian rhythm and suppress the natural production of melatonin, a hormone critical for regulating sleep too.Disruption of sleep can lead to insomnia and exacerbate mental health conditions, creating a cycle of sleep deprivation and psychological stress which feed each other. In response to these findings, SleepGift has launched a line of innovative products designed to shield individuals from up to 99% of EMF radiation, thereby promoting better sleep and mental health.The company's flagship offering, the SleepGift EMF Proof Weighted Blanket, combines the therapeutic benefits of weighted blankets with cutting-edge silver-infused fabric technology to block EMF radiation effectively. These reinvented weighted blankets are filled with natural minerals which emit good far infrared rays to boost the body's repair functions."Our mission is to educate people about the harmful effects of EMF radiation and provide them not only a practical solution to enhance their sleep and overall well-being but also protect them from EMF's long-term health risks," said Dr. Tina Ureten, the founder of SleepGift. "Our EMF protective blankets are a testament to our commitment to health and sustainability, incorporating natural materials and reducing environmental impact. "The natural marvels inside SleepGift's EMF Proof Weighted Blankets bring health-enhancing far-infrared rays during long sleep hours. Far infrared rays (FIR) are the healing part of sunlight which we mostly miss by spending 80% of our time indoors in modern, technology-dominant lifestyles. With FIR and EMF blockage effects our patent pending weighted blankets improve blood circulation, boost the immune system and preserve healthy levels of crucial hormones in the body. This combination of features is designed to create an optimal sleep environment and ability to repair the damages done by external factors including EMF radiation.” Dr Ureten adds..SleepGift's dedication to health is further evidenced by their collaboration with esteemed scientists from Ontario Tech University, ensuring their products meet the highest standards of EMF protection.The company's range of products, including blankets for adults, children, and pets, is aimed at helping families achieve peace of mind and a healthier lifestyle in a technology-driven modern world.The benefits of using SleepGift products to shield against EMF radiation include:Improved Sleep: SleepGift's EMF protective blankets are designed to block up to 99% of EMF radiation, which may disrupt the production of melatonin and serotonin, hormones that regulate sleep and mood.Enhanced Well-being: By reducing exposure to EMF radiation, SleepGift products can help alleviate symptoms associated with EMF sensitivity, such as insomnia, anxiety, autism, ADHD, mental fog, impaired memory, concentration issues, headaches, and fatiguePhysical Health Benefits: The blankets contain bioceramic beads that are made by far infrared ray emitter minerals, which can boost blood circulation and immune functions and provide a cozy, massage effect by their weight.Sustainability: SleepGift focuses on sustainable operations, using natural materials and aiming to reduce environmental impact, such as greenhouse gases, particulates, wastewater, and toxic contaminants.Durability and Convenience: The blankets are made with natural cotton and silver fibres. They are durable and washable, making them a practical addition to any health-conscious household for adults, children and pets.By incorporating these products into their routine, customers can protect themselves from the potential long-term health hazards of EMF radiation while enjoying a better quality of sleep and overall health.For more information about SleepGift and their EMF protective blankets, please visit their websiteFor media inquiries, please contact: Tina Ureten, MD Founder of SleepGift ... 1- 905-220-4527About SleepGift:SleepGift is a Vancouver-based start-up in the EMF shielding sector, SleepGift is committed to enhancing sleep and mental well-being through its inventive EMF protection blankets and garments. Established by an extraordinary grandmother with a strong background in medicine and science SleepGift produces blankets and garments that block over 99% of harmful electromagnetic radiation, gifting users with enhanced sleep and mental peace.For more information, visit .

