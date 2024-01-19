CHC Global Reveals Top Threats And Operational Challenges For Business In Annual Malicious Risk Report 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, strategic malicious risk advisers CHC Global launch their Annual Malicious Risk Report. The report identifies organisational vulnerabilities and explores the top three malicious risk challenges businesses may face in the year ahead: political polarisation; the non-linear rate of change; and significant and genuine uncertainty.The Annual Malicious Risk Report is produced by CHC's team of leading malicious risk experts specialising in strategic security issues such as terrorism and political violence, operating in complex environments, malicious cyber, and civil unrest. The insights offered will help organisations of all sizes plan for expected and unexpected malicious activity, by providing intelligence about the risks most likely to have an impact on business.Given the nature of the operational challenges, CHC has identified themes that are likely to have a disproportionate impact on the malicious risk environment in 2024 and beyond:Expert analysis of each theme, plus agenda items to discuss with senior teams and boards, is shared. This makes the report a must read for any organisation considering their malicious risk strategy, or their requirements for specific malicious risk, terrorism or cyber insurance.Chris Holt, MBE, Chief Executive of CHC Global says:“This report provides leadership teams with a meaningful set of insights to inform their approach to uncertainty. The management of malicious risks is not easy, but while 'no plan survives contact with the enemy' there are opportunities to be better prepared and secure advantage for organisations.“We strongly believe that a coherent consideration of what might be over the horizon is a pragmatic way to begin the effective management of malicious risks.”The full report can be downloaded from:Join the Annual Malicious Risk Report Launch webinar on Friday 19th January at 10am:Media contactsTransform Communications...01225 863846About CHC GlobalCHC Global are strategic advisors, supporting organisations and individuals to better understand and manage their malicious risks. Drawing on their real-world experience, deep expertise and digital platforms, clients find solutions to their most complex challenges helping them build confidence and maturity in how they protect their people, assets, data and operations.Established in 2017, the company comprises personnel with experience of the following: military, political science, foreign policy, counterterrorism, bomb disposal, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons (CBRN), kidnap and ransom, cyber-crime and extortion.﻿Available for comment:Chris Holt, MBE – Chief ExecutiveChris Holt is the founder and Chief Executive of CHC Global, strategic risk advisors. He is widely recognised for his work in terrorism, political violence, kidnap for ransom, cyber and extortion, from both an insurance and advisory perspective.He spent 10 years in the Royal Engineers and joined the Lloyd's insurance market in 2008. He is a strong supporter of veterans' charities including the Lloyd's and City of London branch of the Royal British Legion. Chris was appointed MBE in 2004 for services to Bomb Disposal.Jerry Smith, OBE - Senior Partner & Head of AdvisoryJerry heads up the CHC Advisory business, working with the insurance industry, blue chip companies, national governments, supra-national organisations and international NGOs. He is recognised globally as one of the leading experts in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials (CBRN) and advises CHC clients on risk management, crisis response and operational resilience projects.Jerry has more than 30 years' experience within the British Army, UK Civil Service and the United Nations, as well as the private sector; he has worked in more than 40 countries on four continents. He was the Head of Operations for the verification, disablement and initial removal of Syria's declared chemical weapons' arsenal, was a senior advisor to the United Nations and a Director in the international chemical watchdog, the OPCW.

Sally Seaman

CHC Global

+44 7946604183

...