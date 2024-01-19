Coagulation Analyzer Market Projected To Reach US$ 4,634.275 Million By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Close To 5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The coagulation analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% to reach US$4,634.275 million in 2028 from US$3,274.963 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the coagulation analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4,634.275 million by 2028.The expanding prevalence of blood clotting diseases, as well as the growing demand for coagulation analyzers for diagnostic purposes, are driving the market for these solutions. Furthermore, the use of automated coagulation analyzers and the development of improved coagulation tests are also contributing to market growth.The coagulation analyzer market refers to the global market for medical equipment used to examine the coagulation process, which is the body's natural tendency to create blood clots. These devices are generally used to diagnose and monitor illnesses linked to blood clotting abnormalities that include thrombophilia, haemophilia, and von Willebrand disease. Coagulation analyzers detect the coagulation characteristics of a blood sample using various technologies such as optical, mechanical, and electrochemical approaches. Clotting time, prothrombin time, activated partial thromboplastin time, and international normalized ratio are some of the measures analyzed. The increasing incidence of cardiac diseases and blood disorders; an elderly population that is more susceptible to cardiac diseases; an increasing emphasis on new product launches by key market players; and significant investment in healthcare infrastructures are some of the factors that will propel the growth of the coagulation analyzers market during the period of projection.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in October 2021, Trivitron Healthcare, a prominent medical device company, collaborated with Diagon-Vanguard Diagnostics India to launch a new range of Coagulation Analyzer products for the Indian diagnostics market. Diagon Hungary's COAG Line includes automated, semi-automated, and point-of-care (POC) technologies designed to reduce bleeding risks during operations, assess the efficacy of hemostatic treatments and anticoagulant medications, and enhance patient management. These coagulation analyzers are well-known for their capacity to test with high throughput and reagents, resulting in increased laboratory efficiency and turnaround time.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global coagulation analyzer market is divided into semi-auto coagulation analyzers, fully-auto coagulation analyzers and others. The fully-auto coagulation analyzers are likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Fully auto coagulation analyzers offer automation and high-throughput capabilities, eliminating manual involvement and improving result accuracy as technology progresses and healthcare institutions seek efficient and simplified diagnostic processes. These analyzers are intended to handle a huge volume of samples with little human intervention, making them appealing to laboratories with a heavy caseload. Furthermore, the rising frequency of coagulation diseases, as well as the growing need for quick and dependable diagnostic solutions, contribute to the market's significance of fully coagulation analyzers. The automated capabilities not only increase operational efficiency but also provide consistent testing processes, making them a popular choice in modern healthcare settings.Based on tests the global coagulation analyzer market is divided into fibrinogen testing, d-dimer testing, platelet function tests and others. Among these, fibrinogen testing is poised to capture a leading market share over the forecast period. Fibrinogen is a key parameter in assessing coagulation disorders because it plays an important role in blood clotting. With the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, demand for fibrinogen testing is expected to rise. Furthermore, advances in testing technologies, such as point-of-care testing for fibrinogen levels, could be contributing to the segment's growth.Based on technology the global coagulation analyzer market is divided into optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology and others. Among these, optical technology is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. Optical technology is fast, accurate, and can produce results in real-time, it has enormous potential for the coagulation analyzer industry. Optical coagulation analyzers provide accurate and dependable data by measuring clotting parameters using light-based methods. Its popularity in the field of medical diagnostics is also influenced by ongoing advancements in optical technology, which have led to better detection techniques and increased sensitivity.Based on end-user the global coagulation analyzer market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centres and others. Among these, the hospitals category is poised to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid growth of hospitals and primary healthcare clinics is projected to be a significant revenue driver. Furthermore, positive government attempts to improve healthcare delivery are projected to aid future growth. Additionally, the availability of improved equipment with better accuracy and features to perform numerous tests is a critical driver of growth.Based on Geography North America is set to lead the worldwide coagulation analyzers market, owing mostly to the rising frequency of cardiac disorders in the United States. The region's leadership may be linked to a number of variables, most notably the widespread availability of superior healthcare facilities and a dynamic landscape of coagulation analyzer research and development. The United States, in particular, is at the forefront of technical advances, encouraging innovation and propelling the industry ahead. Furthermore, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which allows for the rapid implementation of cutting-edge coagulation analyzer technology. Furthermore, a proactive approach to healthcare, along with a high level of knowledge and emphasis on preventative measures, places North America as a forerunner in addressing coagulation problems, assuring its global market domination.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global coagulation analyzer market, that have been covered are Roche, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Symex.The market analytics report segments the global coagulation analyzer market on the following basis:.By TypeoSemi-Auto Coagulation AnalyzeroFully-Auto Coagulation AnalyzeroOthers.By TestoFibrinogen TestingoD-Dimer TestingoPlatelet Function TestsoOthers.By TechnologyoOptical TechnologyoMechanical TechnologyoElectrochemical TechnologyoOthers.By End-UseroHospitalsoDiagnostic CentersoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Roche.Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd..Siemens Healthcare GmbH.Abbott.Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.Helena Laboratories Corporation.Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd..Trivitron Healthcare.SymexExplore More Reports:.Process Analyzer Market:.Vector Network Analyzer Market:.Rack Mounted Spectrum Analyzer Market:

