Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Defensive Japan Break Indian Hearts With 1-0 Win, Claim Olympic Berth

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team attacked in waves, applied full press and earned several penalty corners but the only thing could not do was score as Japan survived many anxious moments to emerge 1-0 winner in the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and claimed a berth in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

The Japanese crowded their half, defended in numbers and absorbed all the pressure as they thwarted the Indians' every attempt to finish third at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro-Turf Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

It was just not India's day as they ended on the wrong end of the result despite trying their best, failing to make it to their third Olympic Games in a row. India had finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic Games but were left heartbroken as they finished fourth in the qualifiers.

India dominated possession, made 13 circle entries as compared to eight by the Japanese, had 11 shots at the goal and earned nine penalty corners as compared to four by their opponents, But in the end, Kana Urata's penalty corner goal in the sixth minute proved enough for Japan to win the match and book a

India made a couple of circle entries in the first couple of minutes but could not get a look at the goal. in the end, Japan bagged the first penalty corner of the match but the shot was deemed dangerous.

Neha and Sangita made a good run and passed it to Beauty Dung Dung near the backline but she could not get away from the defender.

Miyu Hasegawa was fouled inside the circle and Japan earned their second PC. Kana Urata stepped up and flicked through Savita's legs to give Japan the lead in the sixth minute.

The Indians launched a couple of good attacks when Deepika set up Baljeet with an overhead pass just outside the circle on the right flank. Then Sonika sent a ball inside the circle and though Deepika attempted deflection sailed just over the crossbar.

At the other end, Japan came close to doubling the lead with two good chances when Kana Urata's pass was deflected out by a defender and Miyu Hasegawa then sent the ball across the goalmouth as the Indian defence was caught napping.

It was an open game with Japan coming out in attack regularly instead of failing back to defend their lead. The first quarter ended with Japan leading 1-0.

Japan earned a penalty corner soon after the restart but the ball was not stopped properly and the Indian defenders cleared the ball.

India earned their first penalty corner in the third minute of the second quarter when Baljeet was fouled near the goalline. But Deepika's flick was saved by goalkeeper Hazuki Nagai.

A minute later, India won another penalty corner but this time Deepika's flick was deflected over by the goalkeeper.

A hit into the circle by Salima Tete was deflected across the goalmouth by Vaishnavi Phalke as the two teams went in for half-time with Japan still leading 1-0.

After the two sides made a couple of attacks at the start of the third quarter, India earned their third penalty corner because of a foul on Salima. Deepika's flick was deflected onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper Nakamura.

Japan bagged their fourth penalty corner in the eighth minute of the third quarter but Ishika deflected out Urata's flick. Japan referred for a foul but the decision was in India's favour.

India earned their fourth penalty corner but Udita's slap shot was blocked by the rusher. A couple of circle entries proved futile as the defenders did not allow the Indian attackers a look at the goal.

India earned their fifth penalty corner but the ball was not stopped cleanly and the indirect attempt was thwarted by some strong defending by the Japanese as the clock ticked down to signal the end of the third quarter.

On the restart, Japan referred after the umpire gave India a penalty corner and the decision was in their favour. India won their fifth penalty corner but goalkeeper Tanaka saved Deepika's drag flick.

India came close again with just eight minutes remaining in the match when Lalremsiami could not latch onto a ball but it was cleared dangerously by a defender.

The hosts earned another penalty corner but Deepika's shot went in vain. Off the rebound, Sangita took a shot but goalkeeper Akio Tanaka blocked it. India tried for a penalty corner asking for a dangerous play, and India earned their eighth penalty corner. But it was not a clean trap and the indirect variation was saved by the goalkeeper.

Both the Japanese goalkeeper had a good match but Tanaka was exceptionally good in the fourth quarter as she pulled off four good saves.

The Indians made attack after attack but in the end, they just ran into the Japanese wall as the clock wound down and the Japanese players erupted with joy as they won the match 1-0.

--IANS

bsk/