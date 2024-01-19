LEAP Legal Software Names Misti Holmes US Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) JERSEY CITY, NJ, January 19th, 2024 - LEAP Legal Software , provider of the only legal practice productivity solution, today announced the hiring of Misti Holmes as its new COO in the United States. Holmes comes to LEAP from PC Law | Time Matters , which announced a joint venture with LEAP in 2019. Having previously held positions at Thomson Reuters and CoStar Group, Holmes will use her 19 years of legal tech and related experience to help grow the company and assist new LEAP clients as they transition from legacy software to LEAP, the award-winning, cloud-based solution. “We're thrilled to have Misti join our company,” said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP.“We're confident that her experience and extensive knowledge of the legal industry will allow her to jump right in and help us continue to innovate and expand. Misti is an expert in legal technology. She also shares our vision for the future of our industry and our product.” In her most recent position as General Manager, Canada at PCLaw | Time Matters, Holmes worked cross-functionally to support the joint venture strategy between LEAP and her former company, which has seen many PCLaw | Time Matters clients transition to the LEAP legal practice productivity solution. She'll use that experience to ensure that new LEAP clients are getting the most out of LEAP and its cloud-based software. “I'm delighted to be joining a company with an established track record of excellence and innovation,” said Holmes, who started in the COO position this month.“I got to know LEAP in my previous position, and I understand why the product has been so successful. It's exciting to be a part of this company as we continue to enhance our software and expand our impact in the United States.” About LEAP: With 60k+ users worldwide, LEAP is the only legal practice productivity solution that combines practice management, document assembly and management, legal publishing, and legal accounting for all common areas of law. For more than thirty years, LEAP has been a legal technology leader, setting the standard for law firms looking to maximize productivity and profitability. Learn more about LEAP by visiting leap. Media Contact: Laurie Klausner SVP of Marketing, LEAP ... leap

