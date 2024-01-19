Digitization Making Negative Impacts On The Society

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Technology is becoming more advanced with each passing day. People are always surrounded by technology all around themselves. In the present scenario, it is coming to see that there is a QR code everywhere. In stores like restaurants, shops, and hairdressers, there is no physical paper and instead of that, there are QR codes. People have to scan the code and after that, they will get to know what services will be available for them. It might have many benefits, but it has much more disadvantages also.

Due to this technological leap, people do not get to interact with other humans. Now, people need to look at phones even when they don't want to. In addition, there are a huge number of people who are not well-versed in using all these technological things. For that reason, it is creating quite complications. Currently, it can be said that people have reached a stage of over-digitization. For this digitization, there is a social disconnection among the society. Now people tend to spend more time virtually rather than with each other. Therefore, slowly people are adapting to this lifestyle, which is hurting everyone's life. Lack of human contact is increasing mental illness among people.

Technology has brought many useful things. After the Covid-19 pandemic, it has flourished in biotech. With the help of this technology, inventing new things has become much easier. But at the same time, it is causing damage too. Now people have started living in the virtual world, which is not good in any aspect. Without the technology, people find it difficult to live. Along with all the other things, social media has become one of the most addictive things in everyone's life. People now stay engrossed in social media platforms rather than the real world. In this particular situation, one needs to understand the haves and have-nots. This can bring many changes and betterment in the society.