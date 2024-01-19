Azerbaijan, Malaysia Eye Co-Op In Renewable Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under
the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev has held an online
presentation on "Opportunities in the Renewable Energy Sector of
Azerbaijan" for the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public
Utilities of Malaysia, Azernews reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.
Javid Abdullayev highlighted the significance of the renewable
energy sector as a priority in Azerbaijan, inviting Malaysian
companies to engage in cooperation. He emphasised the country's
favourable investment climate.
"Renewable energy projects totaling 7 GW are slated for
implementation by 2030, with 5 GW earmarked for export. Diverse
export directions for green energy are being pursued," he said.
Then, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, AREA
department heads Rana Humbatova and Fagan Abdurahmanov, as well as
Director of Masdar Azerbaijan, Murad Sadikhov, delivered speeches
in online mode.
Comprehensive details were presented on projects implemented in
Azerbaijan, investment opportunities, and various other areas.
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107742639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.