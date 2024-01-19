Azerbaijani FM Meets With His Maldivian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Maldives, Musa Zameer, within the framework of the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Kampala, Uganda, Azernews reports.

The press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the importance of further development of relations between our countries was noted at the meeting, and the importance of high-level visits was emphasised. It has been pointed out that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in our country this year, is important for the further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives congratulated our country for the successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan, as a member of the "three-chairmanship", will spare no efforts to further strengthen the Movement. He emphasised the importance of developing cooperation between our countries in tourism, air transport, education, humanitarian, and other fields.

During the conversation, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed.