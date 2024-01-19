Azerbaijani FM Meets With His Maldivian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of the Maldives, Musa Zameer, within the framework of the
19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned
Movement held in Kampala, Uganda, Azernews reports.
The press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said that the importance of further development of relations
between our countries was noted at the meeting, and the importance
of high-level visits was emphasised. It has been pointed out that
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held
in our country this year, is important for the further development
of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives congratulated
our country for the successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned
Movement and expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan, as a member
of the "three-chairmanship", will spare no efforts to further
strengthen the Movement. He emphasised the importance of developing
cooperation between our countries in tourism, air transport,
education, humanitarian, and other fields.
During the conversation, bilateral and regional issues of mutual
interest were also discussed.
