Artillery Coalition: Ukraine's Mod Awaiting More Weapons Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives from 22 countries took part in the meeting of the international "Artillery Coalition", held in Paris. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and donating new artillery systems to the embattled nation.

That's according to the press service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"Representatives from 22 countries attended an inaugural meeting of the International Artillery Coalition. Coalition members are countries that have advanced technologies for the production of the best artillery systems, ammunition, artillery reconnaissance, unmanned targeting systems, and fire control systems. The Artillery Coalition aims to increase Ukraine's defense capabilities through joint efforts, to provide new artillery systems to strengthen measures to counter Russian aggression, and to ensure the effective functioning of the already provided artillery systems," the report reads.

As noted, within the framework of the Artillery Coalition, four working groups have been set up for separate areas of activity. The Coalition was created within the framework of the Capability Coalition.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, who headed the Ukrainian delegation in Paris, the participants discussed not only the urgent needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces in terms of ammunition, artillery systems, their modernization, repair, and crew training, but also issues of military-technical cooperation aimed at for long-term support of Ukraine's artillery units.

"It is very important that we strengthen Ukraine's firepower with modern artillery systems that our partners can provide. Artillery systems previously received from partners proved highly efficient on the battlefield. Therefore, Ukraine is also interested both in purchasing them for its own needs, and in deploying the production of individual models on its own territory," Havryliuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Artillery Coalition in support of Ukraine was launched in Paris on January 18. The Coalition led by France and the U.S. will become one of the components of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

The long-term goal of the Coalition is ensuring Ukraine's complete transition from Soviet-era to Western-type artillery and achieving NATO standards in this area. The goals of the "artillery coalition" are synchronized with the EU's plans to provide Ukraine with a million artillery rounds by spring 2024.

France, which initiated the Artillery Coalition, said it would produce an additional 78 Caesar howitzers for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously promised to donate nearly 40 SCALP long-range missiles and several hundred air bombs.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine