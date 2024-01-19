FLAME University Elevates Its Academic Leadership With Appointment Of Prof. Venkat Venkataramanan As Pro Vice-Chancellor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, January 17, 2024: FLAME University, at the forefront of interdisciplinary education, proudly announces the appointment of Prof. Venkat Venkataramanan as its Pro Vice-Chancellor, marking a strategic stride towards advancing academic excellence and strengthening scholarly preeminence. This appointment underscores FLAME University\'s unwavering commitment to fostering a transformative academic environment, tackling global challenges through diverse perspectives, and offering an enriching educational journey.



Bringing a wealth of academic prowess, Prof. Venkataramanan holds a Ph.D. in Business Analysis from Texas A&M University, an M.S. in Business Computing Science from Texas A&M University, and a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras. His expertise spans technology management, decision support systems, supply chain management, computer simulation, and enterprise resource planning. Prior to joining FLAME University, he served as the Executive Vice Provost for Finance, Budget, and Strategy at Indiana University Bloomington, one of the top universities in the world and held the position of Professor of Decision Sciences in Operations & Decision Technologies at the Kelley School of Business, Bloomington Campus.



Commenting on the appointment, Prof. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor of FLAME University, expressed, â€œThe appointment of Prof. Venkataramanan as the Pro Vice-Chancellor marks a transformative moment for the university, aligning with our visionary roadmap. His pivotal role will encompass overseeing the academic dimensions of our institution. With his extensive experience and expertise, he is poised to significantly enhance the quality of our academic programs, research endeavors, faculty development initiatives, and overall educational eminence.â€



Prof. Venkat Venkataramanan, the newly appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor of FLAME University, shared, â€œStrategic optimization is imperative to achieve FLAMEâ€TMs goals. Focusing on strengths and well-defined goals is key to success. This focus will unleash the full potential of our exceptional faculty, staff and students, aligning every facet of FLAME University with our ambitious vision. Together, we embark on a mission to propel FLAME to newer heights.â€



â€œIn taking on the role of Pro Vice-Chancellor at FLAME University, I am energized by the prospect of contributing to the institution\'s academic legacy. Our journey for excellence requires thoughtful calibration, aligning every aspect of FLAME with our ambitious goals. By capitalizing on our strengths and fostering a collaborative environment, we aim to elevate FLAME to new horizons. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to working closely with the FLAME community as we collectively shape a future of academic distinction.â€



FLAME University\'s distinctive interdisciplinary approach equips students to thrive in a complex global economy and professional landscape. The institution\'s academic programs are meticulously crafted to empower students with essential knowledge and skills, seamlessly blending foundational knowledge retention with a dynamic spirit of innovation, fostering curiosity, expanding perspectives, and nurturing leadership capabilities within the universityâ€TMs rigorous academic environment.

