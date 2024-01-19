Advanced Lateral Flow Conference 2024 Agenda Now Available For Download

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Features Renowned Speakers and Panelists from the IVD Industry

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) 2024 are excited to announce that the full conference agenda is now available for download. This year's conference, set to take place on February 12-14, at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, promises to be an enriching experience for professionals in the lateral flow industry.

Our schedule of presentations and panel discussions will explore the current state of lateral flow immunoassays, the future landscape of point-of-care technology, and the role of rapid diagnostic tests in new and emerging application areas.

The Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC 2024) is an exclusive event held at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on February 13-14, 2024. Designed for diagnostic developers and manufacturers, ALFC 2024 offers exciting presentations, networking events, and more to propel your lateral flow activities into the future.

ALFC 2024 is a premier event that brings together experts, innovators, and thought leaders in the field of lateral flow technology. This year's agenda is packed with insightful presentations, cutting-edge workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and advancement in the industry.

Session highlights of the ALFC 2024 agenda include:



Future-Proofing Lateral Flow: Insights from More Than 500 LFA Development Programs Over 30 Years, presented by Pat Vaughan, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, DCN Dx



Home Is the Center of Health, presented by Hamid Ghanadan, Founder and CEO, LINUS



Investment Pathways in Lateral Flow: Shaping the Future of Rapid Diagnostics, presented by Giles Hamilton, Chairman, Panacea, Transdermal Dx, SciLogica



Lateral Flow Diagnostics: Challenges, Advantages, and Technical Guidelines, presented by Dan Siman-Tov, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Director of R&D, Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience

The NIH Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP) - An Interagency Cooperative Effort for Rapid Authorization of Diagnostic Devices, presented by Eric Lai, Ph.D., Managing Executive, PharmaDx LLC, Team Lead, NIH COVID-19 Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Initiative, and Scientific Lead, Independent Technology Assessment Program (ITAP)

Additional agenda highlights include:



Lunch and Learn Sessions : Educational sessions covering the fundamental concepts and techniques in lateral flow technology.



Poster Sessions : Explore a wide array of topics, from technical advancements to case studies and application insights.

Closing Reception and Awards Ceremony : Join us for our final evening networking event and the announcement of the winners of the prestigious 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference Awards.

"We are pleased to unveil an agenda that reflects the dynamic nature of the lateral flow industry," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer of DCN Dx, the host of the ALFC. "Our goal is to provide a platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and progress in this critical field."

Attendees can expect to leave the conference with valuable insights, new connections, and a deeper understanding of the latest developments and future directions in lateral flow technology.

To download the complete agenda for ALFC 2024, please visit alfc2024.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise,

DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx .

